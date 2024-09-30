One of the highest-reviewed DreamWorks animated films of all-time is making a major name for itself at the box office in a time when major flops are everywhere. The Wild Robot, which currently sits at nearly flawless scores of 98% on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and audiences, finished its opening weekend with $53 million worldwide – including $35 million domestically and $18 million from foreign marks – is already less than $2 million away from passing Night Swim, the Wyatt Russell-led supernatural horror film which premiered in theaters earlier this year. After passing Night Swim, The Wild Robot will have only a few million more until it zooms past Speak No Evil, James McAvoy’s horror remake which currently sits at a $57 million worldwide box office total, including $28 million domestically and $29 million internationally.

The Wild Robot currently sits as the second-highest-rated DreamWorks movie of all-time, behind only How to Train Your Dragon, which is as close to perfect as you can get, currently sitting at a 99% from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The film has also assembled a star-studded cast to bring its beautifully animated story to life. The Wild Robot is toplined by Lupita Nyong’o and Pedro Pascal, who play Roz and Fink, respectively. Heartstopper breakout star Kit Connor is also a major player in the film, playing Brightbill, with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stepahine Hsu portraying Vontra. The Wild Robot also features performances from Mission Impossible and Star Wars veterans, with Ving Rhames and Mark Hamill playing Thunderbolt and Thorn, respectively, and Beetlejuice Beetlejuice star Catherine O’Hara playing Pinktail before joining The Last of Us Season 2 in 2025.

What Other Films Could the Wild Robot Pass at the Worldwide Box Office?

Once The Wild Robot inevitably passes both the aforementioned Night Swim and Speak No Evil at the worldwide box office, it will have roughly $10 million to earn before jumping Zoë Kravitz's directorial debut, Blink Twice, which also stars her fiancée Channing Tatum. The Wild Robot will also be in a race against Transformers One, which currently sits at $71 million, and then will look to pass M. Night Shyamalan’s Trap, which finished its theatrical run with $82 million worldwide and recently set a Max streaming date.

The Wild Robot has currently grossed more than $53 million worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown

