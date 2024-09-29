The surprise under-performance of Transformers One was a mere blip in the hot streak that animated films are on this year. This weekend, Universal’s release of DreamWorks’ The Wild Robot exceeded expectations, grossing an estimated $35 million domestically. The film was released stateside a week after debuting in a handful of international markets; it expanded its global footprint this weekend, pushing its cumulative revenue past its first milestone. The Wild Robot is benefiting from exceptional reviews and equally brilliant audience response.

With $35 million domestically and another $18 million from overseas markets, the film’s cumulative global haul stands at $53 million. The Wild Robot is based on the book series by Peter Brown and features the voice of Lupita Nyong’o in the central role. Inspired by the works of Hayao Miyazaki, the film is directed by Chris Sanders and executive produced by his longtime creative collaborator Dean DeBlois. They worked together on Lilo & Stitch and the first How to Train Your Dragon movie.

The Wild Robot has been produced on a reported budget of under $80 million, which has become the standard range for animated fare in the post-pandemic era. Massive blockbusters such as The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, Kung Fu Panda 4, and more recently, Despicable Me 4, were all made on similar budgets. Pixar is the only studio that continues to hold out, spending the pre-pandemic usual of $200 million on its projects. That’s what Inside Out 2 reportedly cost, for instance; but the movie more than made up for that high budget with a global haul of over $1.6 billion.

Can 'The Wild Robot' Cause an Upset at the Oscars Next Year?

Close

Like Inside Out 2, The Wild Robot opened to positive reviews, and is considered a top contender for next year’s Oscars. The movie holds a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score of 98%. Audiences seemed to be in sync with critics; they awarded it an A CinemaScore. The movie has also been deemed worthy of RT's "verified hot" badge of honor, on the back of its 98% audience score. In her review, Collider’s Shaina Weatherhead described the film as “a jaw-dropping and tear-jerking endeavor,” and called it one of Sanders’ best films. She also highlighted the “maternal warmth” in Nyong’o’s voice performance.

Nyong’o recently headlined the year’s biggest horror film, A Quiet Place: Day One, which generated $260 million globally. Also featuring Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O'Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames, the movie follows a stranded robot who learns to adapt to her surroundings on an uninhabited island, while forming bonds with the local wildlife.

You can watch The Wild Robot in theaters, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames

Get Tickets