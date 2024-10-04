The Wild Robot has won over the hearts and minds of theatergoers in their millions since its September 27 debut. Now rocking a certified fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 97%, the film enters its second week at the Box Office having topped the rankings on every single day thus far. Because of this, the film's financial triumph will likely come as little surprise, but, nevertheless, the movie's latest milestone is still something to be highly appreciated. Officially, The Wild Robot has surpassed the $60 million mark at the global Box Office, with that figure split between a $43 million domestic haul and an international total of $18 million.

Even more impressive is the fact that this figure has been hit without the film releasing in several territories where it's likely to perform well. The likes of Spain, Sweden, France, and the United Kingdom have not yet become privy to the masterful artwork of this heartwarming film, with the global Box Office total of The Wild Robot set to fire higher into the stratosphere as it climbs to even greater heights.

'The Wild Robot' Has an Undeniably Brilliant Cast

Image via Universal Pictures

The Wild Robot has been an unquestionable success for several reasons. From its touching central story to a gorgeous animation style that lights up eyes and hearts, Chris Sanders' genius creation has even propelled the director toward the $1.5 billion mark at the Box Office in his career. One other reason many have flocked to the theater to catch this dazzling feature has been its ensemble cast, with the likes of Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Stephanie Hsu, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, and Mark Hamill putting their vocal talents to good use. Leading the ensemble as Roz is Lupita Nyong'o, a Hollywood mainstay who never fails to bring swathes of emotional depth to every performance. Her chemistry alongside the other performances in the movie feels as if it leaps joyfully off the screen, although you might be surprised by the truth behind that feeling. During an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub, Nyong'o gave a fascinating insight into the reality behind their work.

"They might be surprised to know that none of us ever work together. We all recorded separately, and that is a testament to Chris' ear. He directed us almost like a conductor with a symphony that never plays together. And also the editing — oh my goodness, they did such a great job! But he's created a vocal symphony with our performance that is quite seamless. That's just a testament to his prowess."

The Wild Robot has officially surpassed the $60 million mark at the global Box Office. You can catch the movie in theaters right now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

