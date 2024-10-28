The Wild Robot has been playing in theaters for over a month, but the animated film simply refuses to stop earning money at the box office. During its fifth full weekend in theaters, The Wild Robot earned $6.5 million domestically, bringing its total in the U.S. to a whopping $111 million. This boost officially made The Wild Robot one of the 100 highest-grossing sci-fi films of all time at the domestic box office, moving past Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the 2019 film which finished its box office run at $110 million. The film also passed Dune (2021) this weekend. This was shortly after it passed a 2024 hit Alien: Romulus that finished its theatrical run just over $105 million.

The Wild Robot brought on Oscar-winner Lupita Nyong’o to voice the lead role of Roz, with recent Emmy-nominee Pedro Pascal also playing the role of Fink the Fox. Kit Connor, best known for his role opposite Joe Locke in Heartstopper, was also tapped to play Brightbill, with Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu playing Vontra. The Wild Robot also recruited several veterans from some of the biggest franchises of all time, with Star Wars alum Mark Hamill joining the cast along with Mission: Impossible legend Ving Rhames. Catherine O’Hara, who recently starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and will appear alongside Pascal next year in The Last of Us Season 2, also has a role in The Wild Robot. Voice acting icon Dee Bradley Baker is also credited with several voice roles in The Wild Robot.

What Are the Highest-Grossing Sci-Fi Movies Ever?

Both of the two highest-grossing sci-fi movies of all time belong to the same franchise, with Avatar and Avatar: The Way of Water taking the top spots with $2.9 and $2.3 billion earned worldwide. Star Wars: The Force Awakens is also one of the top-grossing sci-fi movies ever; the film closed its theatrical run with just over $2 billion and is the only Star Wars movie to reach that milestone. 2015’s Jurassic World also made a name for itself on the list by grossing $1.6 billion, which it followed with another $1.3 billion three years later with Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

The Wild Robot is still playing in theaters everywhere. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown

FIND TICKETS