Two genres have produced box office hits at the highest success rate this year: low-budget horror and animation. The latest example of the latter is The Wild Robot, which has not only been in theaters for six weeks but is still the second-highest-earning movie at the box office, surpassed only by Venom: The Last Dance, which recently completed its second weekend in theaters. The Wild Robot is about to cross an elite international box office milestone, as the film is currently less than $1 million away from hitting the $150 million mark. The Wild Robot is the 13th highest-grossing movie of the year at the foreign box office, falling just short of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which is set to close its theatrical run soon after earning $156 million internationally.

The Wild Robot hasn’t performed as well in the United States as it has overseas, but it has still collected a strong haul of $123 million to pair with its $149 million foreign total for a worldwide gross of around $271 million. The animated film just recently passed A Quiet Place: Day One at the worldwide box office to become the 14th highest-grossing movie of the year worldwide, but it is more than $50 million behind Venom: The Last Dance, which has collected $95 million in the United States and a whopping $227 million internationally for a worldwide total of $322 million. While The Wild Robot likely doesn’t have another $50 million to squeeze out of its box office run as it approaches its two-month anniversary in theaters, the film has still earned nearly 3.5x its reported budget of $78 million, making it one of the most profitable endeavors of the year.

Is ‘The Wild Robot’ Streaming Anywhere?

The Wild Robot has not yet arrived on any streaming platform, but it is available to rent or purchase on Prime Video. It was recently announced that the film will be available for physical media purchase on December 3, so its streaming date will likely come sometime before the end of the year if not early in 2025. When The Wild Robot does begin streaming, it will likely premiere on Peacock, following in the footsteps of other Universal movies like Despicable Me 4, The Fall Guy, and Twisters.

The Wild Robot is still playing in most theaters worldwide. Stay tuned to Collider for future box office updates on the film and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Director Chris Sanders Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Distributor(s) Universal Studios

