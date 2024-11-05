The Wild Robot continues to take strides toward an ever-growing legacy, as DreamWorks' latest venture looks to become one of the production company's best-loved films. Since its late September debut, The Wild Robot has been making waves financially, with positive word of mouth and an almost-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score helping secure sustained success. However, this was without the film releasing in many important territories, with the UK, for example, having to wait almost a month before the film would arrive on their screens.

Finally, after many weeks available in the US and several other countries, the rest of the world would receive their chance to experience the animated beauty of The Wild Robot; a chance clearly taken considering the film's latest Box Office milestone. Officially, The Wild Robot is about to surpass the $150 million mark at the international Box Office, helping the movie to a grand total of $269 million worldwide. The Wild Robot is one of 2024's biggest success stories, so much so that a sequel has been quickly ushered into development.

Lupita Nyong'o Herself Adores 'The Wild Robot'

Several aspects of The Wild Robot have helped it on its way to an impressive Box Office run, one of which is the movie's impeccably designed cast. From Pedro Pascal's crafty Fink to Kit Connor's endearing Brightbill and Bill Nighy's short but ever-so-sweet performance as Longneck, The Wild Robot is bursting with vibrant vocal turns. However, credit must certainly be given to Lupita Nyong'o, whose ability to draw spades of tearjerking emotion from a character designed to reject such characteristics is nothing short of remarkable. Thankfully, Nyong'o herself was able to appreciate her performance and the movie as a whole when it debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival, something she mentioned in an interview with Collider's Steve Weintraub.

"I've watched this film twice. The first time I won't count anymore because it had my watermark all over it, so really, I just watched The Wild Robot in the background and I just watched “Lupita Nyong’o” for an hour and a half. But this, at the Toronto Film Festival, I watched it without any of that on the big screen and it was so overwhelming to see the scale of this movie, the texture. You can feel the hands that have gone into every frame that has made this feel like a moving painting, and then to hear all the performances and the music that Kris Bowers did, all of it playing together to create just a swelling experience. I was overwhelmed, and I felt so proud of it and I felt so honored to be a part of it. And I just thought, “Man, I am really living my dream right now, and it is quite beautiful.”"

The Wild Robot is about to surpass the $150 million mark at the international Box Office. You can still catch the movie in theaters now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

