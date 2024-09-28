The Big Picture Collider's Steve Weintraub talks with The Wild Robot lead Lupita Nyong'o.

The Wild Robot is an animated film based on Peter Brown's book series about a robot who crash-lands on an island and learns to adapt to its surroundings, featuring an A-list vocal cast including Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, and Mark Hamill.

In this interview, Nyong'o discusses her initial reservations about joining the film, finding Roz's voice, collaborating with director Chris Sanders, and what's up next for her.

From Universal Pictures and DreamWorks Animation, and directed by Lilo & Stitch creator and three-time Oscar nominee Chris Sanders, comes an epic family-friendly adventure with The Wild Robot. The film is an adaptation of bestselling author and illustrator Peter Brown's trilogy that captures the novels' playfulness and wonderment through animation and an award-winning cast, including Lupita Nyong'o as the lead, Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara, Stephanie Hsu, Bill Nighy, Kit Connor, and Mark Hamill.

In addition to its stunning visuals, The Wild Robot is a story about ROZZUM unit 7134, or Roz (Nyong'o), who wakes up one day on a strange island all alone. Or at least, they think they're alone. The island is inhabited by many creatures — bears, foxes, geese, opossums, and more — and as Roz begins to adapt and learn from their surroundings, they also become the parent of an orphaned gosling (Connor).

Ahead of its theatrical release, Collider's Steve Weintraub spoke with the film's lead, Nyong'o, about the journey she and the cast and crew took to bring this story to screen. Though she says the film is "quite beautiful" and that she was living her dream at the Toronto International Film Festival world premiere, the actress also discusses why The Wild Robot wasn't an "immediate yes" for her. She talks animation, working with Sanders, and more in the full conversation, which you can check out in the video above or in the transcript below.

The Real-Life Journey of Lupita Nyong'o

From PA to top of the call sheet.

COLLIDER: Before we get into the film, I like doing a little recon before I'm gonna talk to someone, and I read that you started your career as a PA on The Constant Gardener and The Namesake. What is it like for you to have gone from being a PA back then to sitting here now being the voice of a movie that is gonna entertain generations of people?

LUPITA NYONG’O: It is wild and wonderful. I've enjoyed every stage of my life, so when I was a PA, I was a PA with my whole heart, and I really enjoyed it. It was my first experience on a movie set, and I really loved that experience for what it was. I had my dreams, but I was also very invested in my present tense, and so I carry that to this day. I love where I am. I know how far I've come, and I'm grateful to have these kinds of opportunities. Sometimes, I just sit back, and I'm just in disbelief about what has happened, but I refuse to deny myself the bounty.

Why Lupita Nyong'o Didn't Immediately Join 'The Wild Robot'

Image via Universal Pictures

I completely get that. This story is fantastic, but for you, what was it about everything, about the story and Chris [Sanders], what was it that said, “Oh, I definitely need to be a part of this?”

NYONG’O: It was a slow burn. It wasn't an immediate yes. Why? Because what I know about animation is it takes forever and I really just didn't want to be entangled or married to an animation with people that I didn't like or a vision that I didn't support. So for me, it really started with reading the source material, falling in love with it, loving the message at the heart of that story, and then meeting with Chris and Jeff [Hermann], the producer, a number of times to really get a sense of what they wanted to do with this story, what their agenda was, what their intention was, and making sure that it was aligned with what I could offer. I wanted to be in a process where my contributions would be valued. In those conversations, what I learned is that Chris is a very collaborative person. People say that they're collaborative, and then you realize they don't even hear you. But Chris, I found, was honest about his interest in my ideas, and so I felt additive to the process in such a way that now I see the final project and I can see our work, what we built together. And then of course, he's such an incredible animation director. Look at this incredible work that the whole team did. I feel so honored to be a part of it.

Image via Dreamworks

What do you think soon-to-be fans of this film would be surprised to learn about the making of the film and your recording your voice?

NYONG’O: They might be surprised to know that none of us ever work together. We all recorded separately, and that is a testament to Chris' ear. He directed us almost like a conductor with a symphony that never plays together. And also the editing — oh my goodness, they did such a great job! But he's created a vocal symphony with our performance that is quite seamless. That's just a testament to his prowess.

The Evolution of 'The Wild Robot'

What scene was the toughest to figure out between Roz's robot voice and as it becomes more soulful?

NYONG’O: What was toughest was the transition. The script went through a few iterations on how Roz’s voice develops. There were versions where it was actually an event in the movie, and we workshopped that, and we tried that, and each time I went into the booth, Chris had massaged it and shifted it. In the end, what we end up with is, the change is subtle. In the recording studio, we had three points for Roz — her early voice, which is the programmed optimism, then the middle where she's transitioning, and then finally the end where she is Mother. Those were our codes for where we were when I was recording, and that was very helpful to me. It's gorgeous to just see how it plays out in the final product.

You're obviously so involved in every aspect of this and you've been working on it for so long. What was it actually like for you to watch the film for the first time in a screening room knowing everything that's gonna happen, but you don't really know what it's gonna look like and what it's gonna feel like?

NYONG’O: I've watched this film twice. The first time I won't count anymore because it had my watermark all over it, so really, I just watched The Wild Robot in the background and I just watched “Lupita Nyong’o” for an hour and a half. But this, at the Toronto Film Festival, I watched it without any of that on the big screen and it was so overwhelming to see the scale of this movie, the texture. You can feel the hands that have gone into every frame that has made this feel like a moving painting, and then to hear all the performances and the music that Kris Bowers did, all of it playing together to create just a swelling experience. I was overwhelmed, and I felt so proud of it and I felt so honored to be a part of it. And I just thought, “Man, I am really living my dream right now, and it is quite beautiful.”

Image via Universal Pictures

I can't imagine what it's like to be contributing to a film like this and then to have so many people in an audience tearing up or crying and being so emotionally invested in the journey of what you've done.

NYONG’O: For me, in live-action, I feel a little bit more, I guess, in the front of it. I feel a little bit more spotlit because it's my body, it's my performance, I was there when it was done, and I knew what the sets look looked like. But in animation, really, I play a very important supporting role. The real showcase is the artists that put this together, truly, and the performance of the animals and the scenery. It's so astoundingly beautiful that I could take it in like an audience member, quite honestly, and I loved it. I was just as moved as everyone else.

What's Up Next From Lupita Nyong'o?

"A lifelong goal is about to be achieved."

I know you have a podcast coming out. What can you tease people about it? Why do you want to do it?

NYONG’O: Good questions. About the podcast — it is called Mind Your Own, and it's a storytelling show all from the African perspective. So in each episode, I share a story from my life and then I tee it off to an African somewhere else in the world who shares a story of a similar theme from their lives. Really, I made it because I missed home. I was homesick, and I wanted to hear from people who have a hybrid sense of home, as well — people who belong to many different worlds and are navigating what it means to belong in the first place. So, the Africans are at the center of this, but it's really for anyone who has ever felt displaced, misplaced, or replaced.

What are you getting ready to film in the future?

NYONG’O: Well, the future is bright and full of projects that I'm very excited of, but nothing that I can share with you yet. I'll just say that a lifelong goal is about to be achieved.

The Wild Robot crash lands in theaters and IMAX on September 27.

