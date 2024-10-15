The Wild Robot has been one of the year's best and most beloved movies and, while still successfully wowing audiences in theaters, the film is preparing to launch on Premium and Home Entertainment. To mark the campaign, Collider is thrilled to be working with Universal to exclusively present a sneak peek at the recording process of the movie, featuring a number of the cast. Lupita Nyong'o voices ROZZUM unit 7134 ("Roz"), an abandoned robot adapting to life on a forest island. She learns to communicate with animals and becomes the adoptive mother of Brightbill, a young Canada goose. The film is directed by the animation legend Chris Sanders, based on the book series by Peter Brown.

The name ROZZUM references Rossum's Universal Robots, the play that coined "robot." Nyong'o also voices ROZZUM unit 6262 ("Rummage"), who helps Roz return home. Pedro Pascal plays Fink, a fox who befriends Roz and helps raise Brightbill. Kit Connor voices Brightbill, while Catherine O'Hara, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames round out the cast.

The film has also been a great success at the worldwide box office, last weekend grossing a little under $19 million domestically, and another $13 million from overseas markets. This takes its running domestic haul to just under $65 million, and its overseas total to $36 million. The film’s total global haul now stands at $100 million, which will easily push the film into the successful category for DreamWorks. It also holds a near-perfect 98% critical and audience score on the aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the best-reviewed DreamWorks projects of all time.

How Good Is 'The Wild Robot'?

The film is a wonderful, heartwarming story from a director at the very top of his game, something which Collider's Shaina Weatherhead agrees with entirely in the Collider review of the movie. Shaina hailed everything from the visuals, to the performances, to even the original score by Kris Bowers which was labeled as one of the film's greatest assets.

"The Wild Robot's overall sweetness and affinity for laugh-out-loud moments will surely win the hearts of children and adults alike. All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling, and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

The Wild Robot is now in theaters in the U.S and available to watch at home today. Click below for showtimes near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown

