Every year there are a few movies that become major box office hits that no one is expecting, and while there were plenty of those in 2024, perhaps none fit the mold more than The Wild Robot. The animated film starring Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal earned nearly perfect scores of 97% from critics and 98% from audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes on its way to grossing just short of $325 million at the worldwide box office. The Wild Robot began streaming on Peacock not long ago on January 24, and the film has found swift streaming success, wasting no time climbing to the top of the charts and taking the #1 spot. The film also stars Heartstopper breakout Kit Conner and Mission: Impossible veteran Ving Rhames.

The Wild Robot was written and directed by Chris Sanders, and the film is based on the novel of the same name by Peter Brown. Sanders made his feature directorial debut more than 20 years ago in 2003 on Lilo & Stitch, the popular animated movie that's getting the live-action treatment on May 23, but Sanders was not tapped to direct the new iteration. Sanders also directed the original How to Train Your Dragon movie that released in 2010, but similar to Lilo & Stitch, he was not brought back to work on the live-action version that's coming later this year. Four years before his work on The Wild Robot, Sanders teamed up with Harrison Ford for The Call of the Wild, the mountain adventure that also stars Dan Stevens. The Call of the Wild is the only live-action movie Sanders has ever directed.

What Else Is Streaming on Peacock?

Following behind The Wild Robot in the Peacock top 10 are three more animated movies; the first is Despicable Me 4, which is streaming exclusively on the platform, and the second is Madagascar 2: Escape to Africa. The Madagascar spin-off, Penguins of Madagascar, is also one of the more popular movies on Peacock at the time of writing, with Glen Powell's Twisters filling out the final spot in the top five after premiering on the platform on November 15. Conclave, the conspiracy thriller starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci that was nominated for eight Oscars, is also streaming exclusively on Peacock.

The Wild Robot stars Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal and was written and directed by Chris Sanders.