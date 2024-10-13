DreamWorks' newest movie, The Wild Robot, is their last film to be fully animated in-house. Starting in 2025, all their movies will be co-animated overseas with companies like Sony Pictures Imageworks. Fortunately, The Wild Robot proves to be a beautiful swan song for DreamWorks' fully in-house productions. It follows a robot nicknamed Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), who is stranded by a storm on a remote island inhabited only by animals. Since her programming forces her to complete any task she is given, Roz ends up adopting a newborn gosling after accidentally landing on and killing the rest of his family. This forces Roz to constantly battle against her programming as she prepares the young goose, whom she names Brightbill (Boone Storme and Kit Connor), for migration.

The film has received praise from critics and audiences for its stellar animation, strong emotional themes, and a tear-jerking original score by Kris Bowers. Not to mention some impeccable voice acting performances, particularly from Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, who voices a mischievous red fox named Fink who becomes Roz's first animal friend. Another aspect that helps the movie distinguish itself is how it depicts the natural world. While necessary levels of anthropomorphism are present in the animal characters, the film does not shy away from painting nature with all of its beauty as well as its horror.

‘The Wild Robot’ Opens With Nature at Its Worst

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Normally, in children's animated films, carnivores will often stick to eating bugs or fish, if they eat meat at all. Some examples, like the Don Bluth classic An American Tail, have friendly members of a carnivorous species who switch to vegetarianism to show that they're kinder than their peers. If the carnivores do eat meat, they're almost never shown killing something. Even some of the better examples, like Disney's The Lion King, never show the predators actually killing and eating another non-insect animal, with the closest example being when Scar delivers a piece of zebra rump to the hyenas.

From the moment Roz wakes up on the island, the movie makes it clear that it won't be going down the normal route of how family movies depict nature. Within the first five minutes, a crab that Roz followed up a cliffside is snatched up by a bird. Later, when Roz stumbles upon a beautiful gathering of butterflies, she watches as one is eaten by a raven, and then a lynx pounces on the raven and decapitates it. While Fink does become Roz's friend and eventual partner in raising Brightbill, the two first meet when Fink tries to steal and devour Brightbill in his egg. He then tricks Roz into helping him acquire food, mostly in the form of shellfish. These early scenes establish that predators in The Wild Robot are much closer to their real world counterparts. They don't hunt out of maliciousness, but simply out of necessity. Even when Fink becomes Roz's friend, there is a moment when she leaves the young Brightbill with him, and he berates her for acting so careless; after all, he is a fox.

This harsh, though refreshing look at the world reaches levels of black comedy with the character of Pinktail (Catherine O'Hara), a single mother opossum struggling to raise her many babies. Because life and death is a constant struggle on the island, she has a hard time forming personal connections with her kids. She is introduced by mixing up their names with her last batch of offspring, and when one of her kids gets attacked while speaking to Roz, she nonchalantly changes her introduction from a mother of seven to a mother of six. Not to worry though, the baby survives, but Pinktail's response is an exasperated "yay." This harsh style of parenting extends to all the animals — Fink's mother had a "sink or swim" style of parenting that left him emotionally scarred, and had Roz not taken in Brightbill, chances are he would have been left to die for being a runt.

Predators and Prey in ‘The Wild Robot’ Dont Have To Change Their Nature

Close

Another commonly seen trope in animal-centered family films is that the prey species are friendly with one another. If a conflict arises, it's usually the fault of predators or human interference. Fortunately, The Wild Robot once again takes a more nuanced approach by showing that prey species can be just as unfriendly and prone to conflict as predators. Along with the landing damage Roz sustains, some of her earliest injuries come from a hoard of raccoons pilfering what parts they can from her, and a deer who tries to kill her when he perceives her as a threat. Brightbill also experiences the most suffering from his fellow geese. The film does not sugarcoat how cruel the waterfowl are to him, mocking his atypical methods of swimming and speaking due to being raised by a robot programmed to assist humans.

All of this weaves together to create a world that, though fantastical, feels realistic and believable. Nature in The Wild Robot cannot be categorized into simple good or evil concepts. Rather, it is a complicated illustration of living things all fighting for the right to live another day. Thus, when Roz convinces the animals to unite to survive, it feels earned and less eye-roll inducing than examples of the past. The animals come to respect one another, but there's also no indication that the predators will stop hunting the prey. Respect does not mean going against one's nature, but it does mean that the animals have a greater understanding of one another and can form friendships outside their species. It's a lesson that's been told before in previous animated films, but due to The Wild Robot's honest look at the harshness of nature, the message stands strong.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation

The Wild Robot is currently in theaters in the U.S.