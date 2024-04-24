The Big Picture Fans will have to wait a bit longer for DreamWorks' The Wild Robot, now premiering on September 27 instead of the 20th.

The film features Lupita Nyong'o as the voice of Rozzum 7134, a robot stranded on an island, learning to survive.

Director Chris Sanders, known for The Croods and Lilo & Stitch, brings this tale to life with a star-studded voice cast.

Fans of DreamWorks Animation will have to wait a bit more to enjoy The Wild Robot, with Deadline reporting that the next movie from the acclaimed studio has been pushed back by a week. The film will now debut on September 27, after previously being scheduled to premiere on the big screen on September 20. The story of ROZZUM unit 7134 will follow the titular machine (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o) as it survives a shipwreck that leaves it on an uninhabited island. The robot will have to learn how to survive in the wild, while it becomes friends with the lovely animals that live on the island.

The Wild Robot will feature voice performances from Pedro Pascal, Catherine O'Hara and Bill Nighy, as Roz comes into contact with diverse species and weather conditions. Pascal is known for his role as Din Djarin in The Mandalorian, the Star Wars television series about a bounty hunter who leaves his violent ways behind in order to take care of a youngling who needs his help. Catherine O'Hara recently starred as Ruth in Argylle, the drama film about a troubled author who is pulled into a world of espionage when she realizes that her novels mirror real life events.

Chris Sanders directed The Wild Robot, with the filmmaker also writing the screenplay based on the novel by Peter Brown. Sanders previously worked on titles such as The Croods and Lilo & Stitch, the story about a young girl who has to take care of an alien when he crashes near her house. While Sanders hasn't directed a movie in quite some time, he's ready to get back out there with The Wild Robot, as DreamWorks Animation continues to work on a strategy that allows them to develop multiple sequels and original ideas at the same time.

Why Was 'The Wild Robot' Delayed?

The main reason for The Wild Robot's delay happening was because Paramount decided to move Transformers One to September 20. According to Deadline, the animated film from the Transformers franchise was in turn pushed back because Warner Bros. is ready to launch Beetlejuice Beetlejuice on September 6, turning the usually quiet post-summer month into a heated battle at the box office. Time will tell which of these films will reign over the other ones based on ticket sales, with audiences eagerly expecting the return of Michael Keaton to the role of the charismatic "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld.

The Wild Robot will premiere in theaters on September 27.