So far, 2024 has been a strong year for DreamWorks Animation at the box office, with Kung Fu Panda 4 proving to be a smash hit with audiences all around the world. Now, they’re back to win us over once again with The Wild Robot, which is already earning spectacular praise ahead of its global release. Based on the popular children’s book series of the same name by Peter Brown, the film follows Roz (voiced by Lupita Nyong'o), a robot who has washed up on the shores of an uninhabited island. Here, she must learn to adapt to her new environment and communicate with the native wildlife, which becomes her unlikely family.

The Wild Robot was written and directed by Chris Sanders, whose previous credits include other beloved animated films such as Lilo and Stitch, How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods. In addition to Nyong’o, the film features an impressive ensemble voice cast, which includes Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Catherine O’Hara, Mark Hamill, and more. So, if you’re ready to dive into another unforgettable animated adventure, keep reading below to learn how you can watch The Wild Robot!

Is ’The Wild Robot’ Streaming?

Unfortunately, The Wild Robot will not be available to stream immediately upon its release. The film is set to debut exclusively in theaters, meaning that this will initially be the only way to watch it. However, if you want to wait and watch it at home instead, it’s fair to assume that the wait won’t be too long. Earlier this year, Kung Fu Panda 4 arrived on PVOD just one month after its theater debut. If DreamWorks Animation follows a similar pattern with The Wild Robot, we may see it available online by the end of October. Keep an eye on this space for updates as they get announced.

While we don’t have a date yet, we can confirm where you’ll be able to watch The Wild Robot once it’s available for streaming. Since 2022, Universal Pictures has been partnered with both Netflix and Peacock to manage the first 18 months of a film’s streaming release schedule. So, as per their deal (once the date is set), The Wild Robot will first be available on Peacock for four months. It will then head over to Netflix for the next ten months, before returning to Peacock for another four.

Is ’The Wild Robot’ in Theaters?

Yes! As mentioned above, The Wild Robot will debut exclusively in theaters very soon. Following its world premiere at TIFF earlier this month, it is currently scheduled for release nationwide on Friday, September 27, 2024. This date places the film on an extremely busy weekend for moviegoers as it opens up against a diverse line-up including Megalopolis. The Wild Robot may also face stiff competition from another family-oriented animated film, Transformers One, which released last weekend.

Find Showtimes for ‘The Wild Robot’

If you want to see The Wild Robot in theaters, jump ahead of the queue by securing your seats online! You can buy tickets from your local theater by following the links below:

Watch the Trailer for ‘The Wild Robot’

The first official trailer for The Wild Robot was released by the film’s distributor, Universal Pictures, via their YouTube channel on March 6, 2024. Set to a fitting robot-like rendition of “What A Wonderful World” (originally sung by Louis Armstrong), we see Roz first wake up on the island and her trials to adapt to these new surroundings. From traversing unknown terrain to braving the harsh elements, she slowly becomes one with the wilderness and grows closer to the woodland animals. With dialogue largely absent until the very end, it allows the phenomenal visuals to stand out and showcase important moments in Roz’s journey. The trailer leaves us with a single line from Roz, further highlighting her transformation: “Sometimes, to survive, we must become more than we were programmed to be.”

The official synopsis for The Wild Robot by DreamWorks Animation reads:

“The epic adventure follows the journey of a robot—ROZZUM unit 7134, “Roz” for short — that is shipwrecked on an uninhabited island and must learn to adapt to the harsh surroundings, gradually building relationships with the animals on the island and becoming the adoptive parent of an orphaned gosling.”

