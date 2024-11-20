Sporting a certified fresh critical and audience rating of 98% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, there's no doubting The Wild Robot's quality. Not only is it a hit with critics, but it has flown to astronomical heights at the Box Office, exceeding even the most optimistic of projections on its way to earning over $300 million worldwide. Now, following another weekend in which the film bettered expectations, accumulating another $4 million domestically, The Wild Robot is about to enter perhaps its most impressive list yet.

Officially, Chris Sanders' adaptation is now close to entering the top 100 highest-grossing movies of all time globally, yet another major honor for this wildly triumphant project. This all impressively comes despite the movie getting a digital release, with millions still choosing to head down to their local theaters and see the magic on the big screen as opposed to purchasing at home. With the film still proving popular at the Box Office, it surely won't be long before The Wild Robot enters the top 100.

'The Wild Robot' is the Epitome of Family Friendly

Image via DreamWorks Animation

When seeking out the next best movie to watch with all the family, it can feel like the choice is more difficult than it should be. With streamers often failing to exactly identify the sort of film you're letting yourself in for, it's almost as if the abundance of choice we now have has made it more difficult to find something everyone can enjoy. Well, look no further than The Wild Robot for change that, with this eye-catching tale stunningly depicting themes relevant for all generations in a way that is entertaining no matter your age. This is something mentioned in Shaina Weatherhead's review of the film for Collider, saying:

"At the movie's core are the important messages that we determine our own identities, and that family can be found in all sorts of unexpected places and people. Furthermore, there's a nice moment in which what makes Brightbill different actually becomes his strength. However, while The Wild Robot largely succeeds when it’s tugging on your heartstrings, it's also incredibly funny. Chris Sanders' skill for comedy is evident through a winning combination of snappy dialogue and clever visual gags. While some scenes in the film might actually be slightly too intense for young viewers — a body horror-esque sequence of Roz being dissected by hungry raccoons comes to mind — The Wild Robot's overall sweetness and affinity for laugh-out-loud moments will surely win the hearts of children and adults alike."

The Wild Robot is just a few million shy of becoming one of the 100 highest-grossing animated movies of all time globally. You can catch the movie in theaters now.

