The Wild Robot has toppled many Box Office records since its debut in theaters, becoming an instant hit across the world and cementing itself as one of the year's best films. After recently entering the list of the top 100 sci-fi movies of all time, there's another top 100 with The Wild Robot's name on it, with Chris Sanders' adaptation officially entering the top 100 digital animation movies of all time at the domestic Box Office. Currently on $111 million domestically, the film sits in 99th place, with its global total of $231 million helping it to 118th in the all-time ranking for digital animation movies worldwide, although it's still likely to climb that particular list and hopefully enter the top 100.

It should come as no surprise that The Wild Robot has been a major success, with the tearjerking family film proving an enormous triumph with critics. Reviews for the movie have been almost entirely positive, with many citing it as the best-animated project of the year and willing it for an Academy Award come Spring 2025. One such critic who raved about the movie was Collider's Shaina Weatherhead, who said in her review for Collider:

"All in all, The Wild Robot is an incredibly impressive feat of both animation and storytelling, and Chris Sanders has another delightful feather in his ever-brimming cap. A remarkable achievement that proves that animated movies are deserving of elite cinematic status, this Dreamworks gem is sure to become an instant classic, proving once and for all that parenting takes a village, and sometimes a jaded, loving possum."

Other 2024 Projects Are in the Top 100

The Wild Robot may have burst onto the top 100 with plenty of positive praise, but there are still four other 2024 animated projects that remain higher than it on the same list. Although released in late 2023, Migration's mainstay in the early 2024 Box Office makes it a project worthy of labeling as such, with the family movie currently at number 90 on the list. The latest entry in two major animated franchises comprise spots 50 and 15 respectively, with Kung Fu Panda 4 on $193 million and Despicable Me 4 on $361 million. However, the highlight not just of 2024 but of all-time animation is Inside Out 2, with the sequel breaking almost every record on its way to first place with $652 million domestically.

The Wild Robot is officially in the top 100 digital animation movies of all time at the US Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

