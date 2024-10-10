The gorgeous, captivating world of The Wild Robot has received endless praise from both critics and the public alike, even culminating in both critical and audience ratings on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes sitting at a massive 98%. After exceeding expectations at the box office and earning over $100 million globally, The Wild Robot has found itself on several impressive lists, and facing down yet another that's perhaps its most celebratory yet. Currently, The Chris Sanders-helmed animation is just $5 million away from entering the Top 20 Movies at the 2024 Domestic Box Office, with recent performances in daily figures suggesting that gap will be bridged within the next week.

The Wild Robot is, as of today, 22nd in the aforementioned list, just $1 million behind its nearest rival, A24 and Alex Garland's Civil War, which sits in 21st. However, it's a group of Mean Girls that currently stand between The Wild Robot and the top 20, with the recent revival of the classic chick flick at $72 million domestically. The Wild Robot's global total of over $100 million doesn't account for the fact that the film is yet to release in the UK, with an October 18 premiere date set for the country it will likely earn second-most in. Expect The Wild Robot's figures to shoot even higher beyond this date, as positive word of mouth and neat marketing help ticket sales soar on British soil.

Animation Has Had a Fantastic 2024

Animation has reigned supreme over the 2024 Box Office, with this year more than most proving fruitful for the likes of Pixar and DreamWorks. Once The Wild Robot does enter the top 20, it will be one of several to have already made it, including the likes of The Garfield Movie, Kung Fu Panda 4, and Despicable Me 4. However, it's Inside Out 2 that takes the limelight for animation this year. In fact, the Pixar sequel has stolen the limelight entirely at the box office, proving to be the biggest domestic and global hit of the year with $652 million and $1.6 billion respectively in each metric.

Whether or not The Wild Robot can close the gap on any of these other animated features remains to be seen, although its best chance is against The Garfield Movie with $24 million currently separating the pair. However, the Sanders film might only have a couple of weeks left to close the gap on its feline foe, with predictions suggesting The Wild Robot might make its way to PVOD before the end of the month, which is likely to harm theatrical ticket sales.

The Wild Robot is almost a member of the Top 20 Movies at the 2024 Domestic Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters right now.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Expand

