The talk of the animated fandom right now, The Wild Robot has warmed hearts and put plenty of people in seats across the world ever since its late September debut, earning an instant glowing reputation from the millions who have indulged in its beauty. Thanks to a run at the Box Office that has seen the film earn just shy of $150 million globally, far exceeding many people's expectations, The Wild Robot has now become a member of an elite list, namely the Top 30 Movies at the 2024 Global Box Office.

Currently in 29th position, the film is over $30 million ahead of its closest current animated rival, Transformers One, and needs just $4 million more to overtake Jason Statham's The Beekeeper in 28th. However, The Wild Robot's climb up the rankings isn't helped by Joker: Folie à Deux striding ahead of it, even considering the sequel's disappointing run thus far. The Wild Robot certainly has the potential to climb even higher in the list, with the top 25 looming on the horizon.

In a year when animated sequels in major franchises have proven huge successes - from Inside Out 2 and Despicable Me 4 to Kung Fu Panda 4 - it's refreshing to see a brand-new project, albeit based on a successful 2016 novel, fly high among the sea of big-budget IPs. The Wild Robot proves yet again that high-quality storytelling and detailed visual design will more often than not entice viewers to their local theater, with the film very likely to threaten next year's awards season as it eyes a big Academy prize.

'The Wild Robot' Will Return For More

Ever since The Wild Robot proved an instant hit with audiences, a potential sequel has felt inevitable. Thankfully, the official announcement was made on Saturday, October 12 that The Wild Robot 2 has been greenlit, and, even more excitingly, Chris Sanders will be back in the driving seat. Currently, information regarding the sequel is limited, and it's likely we won't receive any concrete information for some time as pre-production is organized, but that won't stop the millions of adoring fans of this burgeoning animated franchise from rejoicing. For those uninitiated who have yet to see the first outing, a synopsis for The Wild Robot reads:

"Shipwrecked on a deserted island, a robot named Roz must learn to adapt to its new surroundings. Building relationships with the native animals, Roz soon develops a parental bond with an orphaned gosling."

The Wild Robot is officially one of the Top 30 Movies at the 2024 Global Box Office. You can catch the film in theaters now.

