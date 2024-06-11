The Big Picture The Wild Robot's new trailer emphasizes voice acting and plot details, while also revealing the main antagonists.

The film follows Roz, a robotic guardian, as she protects diverse animals and fights against modern society's interference.

The stellar voice cast includes Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara, premiering in 2024 exclusively in theaters.

DreamWorks Animation's 30th anniversary is just around the corner, and their latest feature, The Wild Robot, is already looking like a great way to celebrate such a proceeding. During the 2024 Annecy International Animation Film Festival, DreamWorks revealed a brand-new trailer for director Chris Sanders' latest animated film. The Wild Robot will mark the How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo and Stitch director's first animated movie since The Croods.

The new trailer for The Wild Robot contrasts heavily with the first trailer that was released last March. Where that trailer was almost all about the visuals and presentation exclusively, the second trailer focuses more on what the film will sound like, namely with The Wild Robot's stellar star-studded voice cast. The trailer also provides far more plot details, including a first look at the film's main antagonists.

The second The Wild Robot trailer sees the main robotic protagonist, Roz (Lupita Nyong'o), struggling to adapt and overcome the challenges of an island completely untouched by modern civilization. She can't seem to connect with any of the animals until she becomes the unlikely guardian of a goose hatchling named Brightbill (Kit Connor). After becoming a parent to the gosling, Roz finds a glorious new purpose in defending this island's vast and diverse animal population.

However, not all is well in this perfect slice of nature we see in The Wild Robot. Not only does Roz have to confront the harsh reality that Brightbill will have to grow up and fly away one day, but it also appears her creators and robotic peers want to bring Roz back to modern society. Roz's human creators clearly have a callous disregard for nature and its residents, and Roz is not willing to abandon her new home or her new friends.

'The Wild Robot' Stars a Fantastic Ensemble Voice Cast

The Wild Robot features an impressive cast of voice actors, starting with Oscar-winner and A Quiet Place: Day One star Lupita Nyong'o. Nyong'o will be playing the film's titular robot, Roz, as she tries to learn and understand the wondrous world around her. It's a world that features several animals that Roz may or may not become close friends with.

This includes Heartstopper star Kit Connor as Roz's adopted gosling child Brightbill, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal as the curious fox Fink, Beetlejuice star Catherine O'Hara as the maternal possum Pinktail, and Pirates of the Caribbean franchise star Bill Nighy as the friendly goose Longneck. Roz and her companions will also meet a robot drone sent to return Roz named Vontra (voiced by Everything Everywhere All at Once star Stephanie Hsu). Other notable members of the voice cast include Matt Berry (Fallout), Ving Rhames (Mission: Impossible), and Mark Hamill (Star Wars).

The Wild Robot premieres exclusively in theaters on Friday, September 27th, 2024. Watch the new trailer below.