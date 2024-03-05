The Big Picture Dreamworks' The Wild Robot trailer promises stunning 2D/3D animation echoing prior hits.

Voice talents like Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal lend excitement to the film.

Director Chris Sanders' return to animation could pave way for a standout film amid sequels.

Dreamworks Animation returns this week with the long-awaited release of Kung Fu Panda 4. However, as fans eagerly await the return of the classic franchise, there’s still plenty more to be excited about by the studio this year, as the official trailer for another upcoming film,The Wild Robot, has been revealed. Slated to be released on September 20, the film features the voice talents of Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal.

The trailer showcases breathtaking animation that echoes the same 2D/3D hybrid animation that was prominent in Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. While plot details are kept under wraps for now, the footage shown so far effectively shows the majestic nature of the film, with the story centering around a robot that befriends the inhabitants of a forest. Nyong'o will voice the titular character of the film, which is based on the best-selling book of the same name by Peter Brown. Alongside Nyong'o and Pascal, additional cast members include Kit Connor, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, and Catherine O'Hara.

Chris Sanders directs the film, returning to animation after a brief hiatus. Sanders previously helmed other classic Dreamworks films, such as the first How to Train Your Dragon and The Croods, with previous experience at Walt Disney Animation Studios, directing Lilo & Stitch in 2002. Most recently, he helmed the live-action adaptation of The Call of the Wild, which opened to mixed reviews and poor box office reception. However, with the filmmaker back in his element, The Wild Robot could be the perfect film to stand out in a year flooded with animated sequels.

Dreamworks Animation Continues to Head in a New Direction

Dreamworks Animation has been seeing a turbulent journey in recent years, with a string of hits, such as Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and The Bad Guys, alongside some disappointments like Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken, which bombed at the box office last summer. However, 2024 has already been a step toward a better direction following the release of Orion and the Dark on Netflix, which achieved critical acclaim. With another acclaimed filmmaker at the helm, The Wild Robot could follow in similar footsteps, and with a theatrical release in September with little competition, perhaps Dreamworks can finally have another non-franchise hit again later this year.

The Wild Robot debuts exclusively in theaters on September 20.