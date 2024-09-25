Early critics' reviews for The Wild Robot are in, and critical consensus is saying it's among the very best films DreamWorks Animation has ever produced. The film currently sits at a 98% score from critics on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes, which would place it second of the 45+ DreamWorks movies that have been released. The only movie from the studio with a higher score is How to Train Your Dragon, the 2010 fantasy adventure drama starring Gerard Butler, which sits at a 99% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wild Robot narrowly beats out Chicken Run, the 2000 stop-motion animation film starring Mel Gibson which is currently streaming on Netflix and has a 97% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wild Robot stars Lupita Nyong'o and Pedro Pascal, with Kit Connor, Mark Hamill, Stephanie Hsu, Ving Rhames, and Catherine O'Hara all in the supporting cast.

The Wild Robot is based on the book by Peter Brown, and Chris Sanders wrote the screenplay and directed the film. Sanders is best known for his work on Lilo & Stitch, and he's also worked on other animated classics such as Mulan, and he's credited as a writer and director on How to Train Your Dragon. Most recently, before The Wild Robot, he teamed up with Harrison Ford for The Call of the Wild, the 2020 adventure epic which also stars Dan Stevens and Omar Sy. He is also famous for directing The Croods, the supernatural fantasy animated flick which features a star-studded cast led by Nicolas Cage, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, and Catherine Keener. Sanders has been tapped to write the script for the upcoming live-action Lilo & Stitch movie.

What Are Some Other High-Rated DreamWorks Movies?

Behind Chicken Run as the third-highest-rated animated movie ever is Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the action adventure flick spun-off of Shrek, which currently sits at a 95% score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish is Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, which boasts a 95% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. Other popular DreamWorks movies include How to Train Your Dragon 2, Antz, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, with Shrek 2 and Shrek bringing up the rear at 89% and 88% respectively.

The Wild Robot premieres in theaters this Friday. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage and find tickets below for a showtime near you.

The Wild Robot The Wild Robot is an animated drama film based on a series of books by Peter Brown. The adaptation is written and directed by Chris Sanders and stars Lupita Nyong'o, Pedro Pascal, and Catherine O'Hara. The Wild Robot centers on a robot named Rozzum 7134, who becomes stranded on a deserted island and the guardian of a young orphan. Release Date September 27, 2024 Director Chris Sanders Writers Chris Sanders , Peter Brown Studio(s) Dreamworks Distributor(s) Universal Studios Cast Lupita Nyong’o , Pedro Pascal , Catherine O’Hara , Bill Nighy , Kit Connor , Stephanie Hsu , Mark Hamill , Matt Berry , Ving Rhames Runtime 101 Minutes Main Genre Animation Expand

