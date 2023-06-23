A staple of 1960s television, The Wild Wild West has long-endured through reruns, comic books, novels, and an infamous 1999 cinematic adaptation. On CBS for four seasons, the series was a raucous mashup of genre sensibilities including that of Westerns, science-fiction, and espionage, carrying on in the steampunk vein of renowned storytellers like Jules Verne. Starring Robert Conrad and Ross Martin, The Wild Wild West was particularly known for its imagination, humor, and action. But despite its popularity, the series found itself in the cross-hairs of political upheaval when members of Congress voiced concerns about perceptions of links between television violence and that of the real world. As the United States faced an inflection point, the beloved series was suddenly a talking point in the debate over what kind of content was deemed acceptable on television.

A Changing Entertainment Landscape

A defining cultural decade in American history, the 1960s represented a period rife with turbulence and tension. As people reconciled with social change, division over warfare, political assassinations, and a marked increase in overall violence and unrest, major changes emerged on many societal fronts. In terms of the arts, a booming counterculture of new ideas and evolving sensibilities began chipping away at the rigidity of the past in favor of experimentation and provocation. Within film and television, writers, directors, and producers scrambled in attempts to get their fingers on the pulse of an ever-changing landscape, leading the charge in one of the most exciting and dynamic eras in entertainment history.

In the middle of the decade, producer Michael Garrison sought to fuse the emerging spy genre with the fading popularity of the Western. His proposal to CBS was simple: what if James Bond was an action hero in the Old West? Jumping at the unique opportunity to blend genres, the network approved the idea and the result was The Wild Wild West. Debuting in the fall of 1965, the series followed the adventurous exploits of Secret Service agent Jim West and gadgeteer Artemus Gordon as they battle formidable foes threatening chaos and destruction. Though the series was immediately popular among audiences, concerns began surfacing over its depictions of violence, so much so that elites in Washington D.C. were taking notice.

'The Wild Wild West' Was Notorious For Its Violent Content, Both Staged and Real

Moving away from the Hays Code era that largely defined the era preceding it, films and TV series of the '60s pushed boundaries in all sorts of areas that had previously been considered taboo. In particular, subject matter involving sexuality and violence became more explicit and commonplace, and with its embracing of the latter, The Wild Wild West was one of several shows on TV that had people gossiping about the supposed effects fictitious violence could have on the real world. And as it turns out, the brutal fisticuffs and overall action the series became known for weren't merely limited to the realm of fantasy.

As the brawling star of the show, Robert Conrad was famous for insisting on performing many of his own stunts. Helping to choreograph fist fights and regularly putting himself in harm's way, the actor held his own with the stunt performers until one particular stunt went awry. After leaping from a balcony and attempting to swing from a chandelier, he took a nasty spill and suffered significant injuries. To protect their star, CBS intervened and forbade Conrad from participating in dangerous stunts going forward. But despite the network's efforts to curtail the increasingly problematic optics the series was putting out, a political campaign calling attention to violence on television was gaining momentum.

Congressional Pressure Leads to 'The Wild Wild West's Being Canceled

Prior to the 1960s, Congress was no stranger to voicing concerns about violence on television. In 1952 and 1954, subcommittees convened for hearings to discuss the issue, with the former stemming from the then-popular show Adventures of Superman. By 1969, however, with the United States being put through the wringer in terms of increasing levels of societal and political turmoil, Rhode Island Senator John Pastore brought the issue of television violence back to the fore. The previous year famously saw a major boost in anti-war sentiment due to the escalating unpopularity of the Vietnam War, the tragic assassinations of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, and tension over the evolving Civil Rights Movement, all contributing to a general sense that America was reaching a boiling point of unrest.

Rather than take a nuanced and sensible approach to a complex issue, some American politicians were quick to point fingers in any deflective direction they considered favorable. Turning to their televisions, they found the perfect scapegoat in the form of violence depicted in current programming. But the hand-wringers would have to reckon with the Communications Act of 1934, which solidified strict standards over censorship and the right to free speech in relation to broadcasting. After several hearings that were spearheaded by Senator Pastore, along with like-minded support from a concerned American public (courtesy of polling by the U.S. Surgeon General), pressure mounted for television networks to curtail the amount of violence being broadcast to viewers.

Despite a Premature Cancellation, 'The Wild Wild West's Legacy Would Live On

Though The Wild Wild West wouldn't be the only casualty in the political battle over televised violence, it may have been the most popular show to meet its demise as a result of Congressional oversight. On April 11, 1969, despite consistently high ratings over more than 100 episodes, the series aired its last hour of action and adventure. But in the decades since its four-year run, The Wild Wild West has retained its legacy. Two television movies, The Wild Wild West Revisited and More Wild Wild West, aired in 1979 and 1980, respectively. In addition, a seven-issue series of comic books and several novels would be published in subsequent years. The Wild Wild West also maintained popularity through reruns and, of course, a notorious 1999 cinematic adaptation. Despite the awful reputation Barry Sonnenfeld's film has cultivated as one of cinema's most infamous, head-scratching misfires, it nonetheless introduced whole new generations to the beloved 1960s series.