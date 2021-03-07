Just what you'll need to help pass the time while we wait for Season 2!

There’s a lot to love about The Wilds, but there’s no denying that a key contributor to the new Amazon series becoming a runaway hit is the pitch-perfect ensemble. And when you fall for a cast this hard, there’s nothing more delightful than an F-bomb filled blooper reel!

The show focuses on a group of teenage girls heading off to a retreat in Hawaii. Mid-flight, their plane goes down leaving them stranded on a deserted island. The Wilds delivers big when it comes to the survival component of the show, but bringing that material to the next level is the time taken to flesh out the lead characters in an effort to show why they wound up there and how their past experiences influence their present behavior.

We’ll be here all day if I start highlighting what Mia Healey, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, Reign Edwards, Helena Howard, Shannon Berry, Sophia Ali and Jenna Clause bring to the show as individuals, so instead I’ll take a moment to emphasize the undeniable cast chemistry, and how that enhanced the show and transcended the screen as well. Be warned, once you start The Wilds it’ll be tough to stop, so I might recommend carving out the necessary time to binge all 10 episodes of Season 1.

In addition to quickly sparking that connection between cast and viewers in the show itself, the group is also making the most of The Wilds’ success by frequently sharing behind-the-scenes photos and engaging with fans on social media. Yes, we know that The Wilds Season 2 is on the way, but given where Season 1 leaves us, the extra connectivity on social media is much appreciated as we wait to learn more about what’s really happening to these characters.

If you’re as eager for more The Wilds as I am, rest assured the team behind the show is looking to bring us Season 2 as quickly as possible. Here’s what Healey told us back in January about the status of the second season:

“I don’t know. I have no idea. I think it’s imminent. I think it’s around the corner. I think we’re gonna get this done and dusted so that everyone can get a Season 2 as soon as possible, because we all love everyone’s love for the show so we want to give them back a Season 2 as soon as possible, so I think everyone’s doing the best job they can of making that happen.”

Variety also recently reported that preparations for the Season 2 shoot are underway with production being relocated from New Zealand to Queensland, Australia. While we wait for more The Wilds Season 2 updates, enjoy some antics featuring the super charming ensemble in the Season 1 blooper reel below:

