[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 2 finale of The Wilds, “Exodus."]Where to begin with Alex Fitzalan’s journey playing Seth in The Wilds Season 2? Immediately after the “plane crash,” Seth presents himself as exactly what the group needs — the "good guy," a kind and charming team player with the ability to rally the troops and get them to work together to give them a better shot at surviving. However, that first impression goes up in flames after Seth sexually assaults Josh (Nicholas Coombe) in Episode 4.

While attempting to cover up his transgression, it’s revealed that Seth is actually the Twilight of Adam equivalent of Dawn of Eve’s Nora (Helena Howard). He’s Gretchen’s (Rachel Griffiths) secret operative. Seth destroys the audio recording devices on the island and, later on, takes his sabotage even further by calling Alex (Jarred Blakiston) for help only to attack him and take his boat.

In the Season 2 finale, Seth, Kirin (Charles Alexander), and Raf (Zack Calderon) attempt to use that boat to find help, but tensions skyrocket. During a fight, Seth pushes Kirin into the water. When Seth attempts to restart the motor and leave Kirin behind, Raf’s had enough. He hits Seth with the oar and then punches him over and over to the point when it’s not unreasonable to assume that could be the end of Seth for the season — but it’s not. In fact, Seth gets the final shot of The Wilds Season 2.

While there is the briefest moment when we’re lead to believe that Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) finally got the upper hand on Gretchen, it’s then revealed that that’s very much not the case. David Sullivan’s Faber reveals, “Phase 3 is happening. It’s just taking on a different shape.” Then Gretchen tells Alex, “You really think I would have fled if I didn’t have people on the inside?” From there the camera cuts to Mia Healey’s Shelby, but that’s a conversation for another day. The Dawn of Eve and Twilight of Adam subjects run up to the roof of the bunker where they realize they’re stranded on an island again. Music starts blaring and its source is revealed; it’s Seth sitting comfortably at a desk, seemingly enjoying himself. Just before the episode cuts to black, he smiles at the camera.

With Season 2 of The Wilds now available to stream on Prime Video, we can share our chat with Alexander and Fitzalan which, yes, includes Fitzalan’s take on this final shot of Seth. He began by revealing that that shot wasn’t what was originally scripted to close out the season.

“We originally wrote that to be much more relaxed. He had his feet up on the table and we filmed that version, but then we also put this in the can as well. I was so elated to see that they went with this one. I think it’s a much more powerful way to end the series than that more casual approach because he seems like he has so much more purpose, I think. There’s so much going on and that fourth wall break, it really, really tickled me in such a good way.”

It’s certainly a more compelling way to wrap up Season 2, an impossible visual to shake after everything Seth’s done. And of course, it does beg the question, what is going on there? What is Seth’s purpose? Here’s what Fitzalan said:

“In terms of what’s to come, I have no idea. I don’t know who this person really is. We were kind of really just uncovering who Seth is, for me as well. And I think maybe even for Seth! He’s probably surprising himself with every crazy thing that he does. He’s like, ‘Wow, I’m capable of some awful sh* t.’”

Looking for more from Fitzalan and Alexander? Be sure to check out our full conversation at the top of this article for more on The Wilds Season 2 and for an A+ taco recommendation from Alexander if you’re in the Los Angeles area!

