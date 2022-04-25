Prime Video's drama series The Wilds follows a group of eight teenage girls before, during, and after they are stranded on an island. Their lives before the plane crash show us insight into the girls’ personalities. While on the island, we see how the girls interact with each other to survive their traumatic situation. After their rescue, we see how being stranded has affected them.

These young girls didn’t have an easy life before they were thrown into a social experiment against their will, but how they handle life on the island makes us think about who would be the best person to be stranded with. They all handle the challenging situations they face differently and have their own skills and weaknesses that would make life on the island easier or more stressful. Personalities are also an important thing to consider – if you don’t mesh with the person you’re stranded with, then things could get ugly fast. With these things in mind, we've ranked the girls of The Wilds based on whom we would want to be stranded on an island with the most.

8. Leah

While Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) does prove that she is willing and able to help the other girls around camp, and is the only one of the girls to suspect that their situation may have been planned, she is still a bit of a loose cannon. The other girls have to save her and care for her when she convinces herself she can swim for help. She uses the remaining battery power in Jeanette’s (Chi Nguyen) satellite phone to call her ex and not say anything. The other factor is that Leah tends to obsess over the worst-case scenario, and if we were stranded together, Leah might lead the group in spending too much time in dark mental spaces. Without someone else to keep the group from spiraling, Leah would do more harm than good to our potential chances of survival.

7. Toni

Toni (Erana James) can be fiercely loyal, but her anger issues are what put her near the bottom of this list. She gets mad and destroys her team’s shelter during the building contest. Before the island, she destroyed her girlfriend’s car after they break up, and she mentions getting kicked off the basketball team for throwing urine and an opponent. It’s normal for tensions to be higher in any stressful situation, but we wouldn’t want to be walking on eggshells the entire time we were stranded together.

6. Fatin

Fatin (Sophia Ali) may not be the most eager to help with foraging, shelter building, or really any manual labor, but she is still someone we'd want by our side if we were stranded. She gets teased for her girly clothes, make-up, and rich girl attitude, but thanks to her fancy waterproof suitcase, most of what she brings to the “retreat” remains intact. That means extra clothes, snacks, toiletries, and a number of other things that make being stranded on an island suck a little less. Fatin is also the one that finds a freshwater source for the girls right when they need it. As long as we don’t get on Fatin’s bad side, we know that she could be a trustworthy ally.

5. Rachel

There is a very good chance that Rachel (Reign Edwards) could make us cry by pushing us past our limits, but we understand her need to prove herself to her parents. Our time on the island together might warrant some emotional breakthroughs on both sides, but we know in the end, we would find a way to survive with Rachel on our team. She is the one with the swimming skills to retrieve the black box from the plane crash, and she knows how to find mussels (as long as they don’t cause food poisoning again). It’s her idea to hike to higher ground on the first day to get a lay of the land. Rachel may be a little intense, but she definitely has what it takes to survive.

4. Martha

It’s really hard not to like Martha (Jenna Clause). She does her best to be encouraging and supportive, without expecting others to match her positive energy. The only time she hesitates to help the group is when they are hunting for food. Her kindhearted nature led her to a vegetarian diet before the island, and even at her hungriest, she doesn’t want to kill an animal. However, she is able to push her feelings aside and kill a goat when the girls are desperate for food. Martha is a great friend to Toni and the rest of the girls, so we know she would have our backs if we were stranded together.

3. Shelby

While Shelby (Mia Healey) may not have been able to show her hunting skills on-screen in Season 1, she did prove useful in preparing the goat that Martha killed for the group to eat. Having the skill and patience to hunt and kill an animal is one thing, but knowing how to prepare it for consumption is another. It would be comforting to have someone to learn those skills from if needed. Shelby’s shellfish allergy is also an asset if any seafood triggers food poisoning, like in Season 1, Episode 6 “Day Twelve”. Having one person that isn’t vomiting, hallucinating, or feverish to help take care of the others probably helped more of the girls survive the food poisoning fiasco. Shelby also saves Martha from being swept out to sea and helps set her injured ankle. If she wasn’t constantly preaching positivity, she would probably be higher on this list. For some people, Shelby’s positivity might be a welcome distraction, but for us, it might get tiring to try and match her optimism.

2. Nora

Even though Nora (Helena Howard) is a double agent for Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths), being stranded with someone on the inside isn’t necessarily a bad thing. Aside from her knowledge of the fabricated plane crash and access to the outside world, Nora is incredibly intelligent. She demonstrates knowledge of tides, fire building, and shelters. She isn’t afraid to help out with fishing or swim out to retrieve items from wreckage in the ocean. Nora is kind and caring, and it wouldn’t be awful to pass the time journaling together.

1. Dot

Throughout Season 1, Dot (Shannon Berry) proves that her obsession with survival reality shows is a major asset to the group. She takes inventory of the supplies they have to ensure they don’t run out of food and water too quickly. She suggests using a mirror and the sun to signal for help on the mountain. She advocates for finding and building shelter as their needs change. Dot becomes the de facto leader for a while, with the other girls looking to her for guidance. But it’s not just Dot’s survival skills that would make her the best girl to be stranded with. In her interactions with the other girls, she shows compassion by checking in on them but doesn’t force them to divulge their thoughts just to fill the silence. She is there for them without being nosey or pushy and demonstrates emotional intelligence that is vital for a traumatic situation like this.

