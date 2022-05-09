Editor's note: The below article contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wilds.

The Wilds Season 2 on Prime Video begins with several new introductions and a dive into the enormous cliffhanger from the first season’s finale. Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) is even more determined to figure out the truth about the island and the people behind this nightmare after discovering that a group of boys is being forced to live the same nightmare that the girls had just gone through, courtesy of Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths).

As Leah begins to learn the truth from Rafael (Zack Calderon), we are taken back with her to the boys’ arrival on their own island and the unique nightmare they experienced over the course of 34 days. Throughout Season 2, the focus primarily falls on this group of eight boys — Raf, Seth (Alex Fitzalan), Kirin (Charles Alexander), Josh (Nicholas Coombe), Henry (Aiden Laprate), Scotty (Reed Shannon), Bo (Tanner Rook), and Ivan (Miles Gutierrez-Riley). With 34 days to explore, and the boys’ impending failure to build up (as they lasted substantially less time than the girls), the episodes are packed with content about the boys and their misadventures through hell. Plus, almost every boy gets their own set of flashbacks, depicting how and why they ended up as an unwilling participant in this experiment, much like the girls did in Season 1.

In the beginning, the boys’ story actually seems quite exciting. It’s teased that things on their island got dark with the island turning some boys into monsters, à la Lord of the Flies, contributing to their failure. It seems, from Raf’s description to Leah, that their experiences could not have been more different. But, after watching the season’s eight episodes, this feels like an inaccurate way to describe the boys’ time on the island. The only “monster” in the group is Seth, who sexually assaults Josh and clearly has severe rage issues. However, Seth’s flashbacks depict how he was a monster before the island, as he kidnaps his friend’s cat when she refuses to reciprocate his romantic feelings for her and is quite aggressive toward her. This, and Raf nearly punching Seth to death right before the boys are rescued, are the only instances where the word “monster” can even be attributed to the boys — and Raf’s actions on the boat were justified, considering Seth attempted to leave Kirin to drown in the middle of the ocean. If not for Seth calling Alex (Jarred Blakiston) to extract him from the situation, leading to Seth knocking Alex out cold and stealing his boat, the boys’ time on the island could have — and probably would have — continued on.

Aside from being misled from the very beginning about how dark things were to become, the actual goings-on on the island offered nothing new to the show. In fact, the girls’ adventures were far more interesting. Nothing feels fresh or exciting because, for the most part, the boys are just going through the same motions as the girls. We watch their panic as they realize the horror of their situation on the first day. Then, we see them struggle with who is going to be in charge and finding drinkable water. The only real difference in the early days is the boys had the additional layer of the jaguar posing a threat to them, which made keeping camp difficult. Though, it’s not like the girls didn’t see plenty of similar obstacles. By the time the boys are facing the jaguar, Rachel (Reign Edwards) has already lost her hand to a shark on their island. Even with losing the ninth member of each crew, Lynn (Chi Nguyen) and Gretchen’s son Devon (though both go by fake names on the island), the girls had it much worse. The girls had to watch as Lynn a.k.a. Jeanette died right in front of them, as a result of internal bleeding. The boys just stumbled upon a fake body they believed to be the ninth boy. The girls were hit with the reality of their situation much harder than the boys were, and that continued during their respective times on the island.

The writers worked really hard during the second season to make us believe that at least one boy had died — or was murdered — on the island, resulting in the experiment being cut short. However, they just repeated exactly what they did in the first season. They left things open enough to make us believe someone died, while nobody actually did. Since both Nora (Helena Howard) and Martha (Jenna Clause) were revealed to be alive during Season 2, the writers should have gone a different path with the boys. Instead, they do the same thing. All the boys survive, and now the boys outnumber the girls going into Season 3, despite being less developed and less enjoyable characters.

The Wilds Season 2 feels like it’s building up to something catastrophic for the boys, but completely falls flat by season’s end. In actuality, the boys’ time on the island was not so different from the girls’ — aside from Seth and the heinous act that eventually split him from the rest of the group. If the show had followed through on making things darker, watching the boys’ side of the experiment would have been far more enjoyable. The boys should have become monsters, tearing each other apart. It would have made sense in the scope of the show, from the teases that were delivered in the premiere, and given Gretchen’s experiment actual data to work with. In reality, even though Gretchen repeatedly tells us that she was right about the boys not being able to handle the island, the data collected is useless because of how Seth manipulated and destroyed the experiment with his insider knowledge. Seth made the entire experiment null and void.

Everything about the boys on The Wilds feels pointless, which makes the situation even more infuriating. Nobody wanted a group of boys to take over this show about eight young women, but that’s exactly what happened. The boys are on-screen more than the girls in almost every Season 2 episode, making many of the girls complete background players. It’s absolutely unacceptable, especially because there’s nothing about the boys’ stories that had to be told on this show.

The Wilds Season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.

