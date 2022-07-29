Prime Video has decided to cut the Dawn of Eve and Twilight of Adam subjects loose with their latest series cancelation. Just two months after its season 2 finale, the young adult drama, The Wilds has been canceled at Prime Video.

The report of the series' cancellation originally came from Deadline, who say that Prime Video still remains committed to the young adult content, referencing their slate of currently airing and upcoming series in the genre including The Summer I Turned Pretty, The Boys Presents: Diabolical, Invincible, and Shelter, which is an upcoming series based on the first novel of the Mickey Bolitar's trilogy written by bestselling author Harlan Coben. Created by Sarah Streicher as well as developed and produced by the late Jamie Tarses, who passed away in 2021. The series was part of the early wave of young adult pilots that were picked up by Prime Video. In fact, The Wilds was the first young adult series to premiere on Prime Video and the first to go to a second season.

The series followed a group of girls who survive a plane crash and are forced to survive on a deserted island. The second introduced a group of boys to the island. The series first launched in December 2020 and received rave reviews and a quick second season renewal the same month of its launch. The second season premiered in May 2022 with a much more tempered response. Back in May of this year, Collider's own Perri Nemiroff had the chance to interview Streicher, who spoke about how The Wilds was originally pitched as a four-season narrative, so it seems that this story will not be seeing its end, at least not at Prime Video.

Image via Prime Video

The starring cast of The Wilds includes Rachel Griffiths, David Sullivan, Troy Winbush, Sophia Ali, Sarah Pidgeon, Jenna Clause, Erana James, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Reign Edwards, and Shannon Berry. The second group of survivors that joined the cast in season 2 of the series include Zack Calderon, Aidan Laprete, Nicholas Coombe, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Alex Fitzalan. Streicher also served as executive producer along with being the series creator. Other executive producers on the project include the late Tarses via Fanfare and Dylan Clark for his Dylan Clark Productions. The series was co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

You can watch both seasons of The Wilds on Amazon Prime. Watch Collider's interview with the cast below: