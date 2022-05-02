There’s lots to love about Prime Video’s The Wilds, but a personal favorite component of the show is the ensemble. Season 1 introduced us to a group of girls who think they’re going on a retreat only for their plane to crash and strand them on a deserted island. Soon after, the audience comes to learn that that plane crash was no accident. They’re the subjects of Gretchen’s (Rachel Griffiths) Dawn of Eve experiment.

While some of the core cast did have experience prior to working on the show, The Wilds put Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Erana James, Sarah Pidgeon, and Helena Howard on the map in a bigger way than ever before. Yes, The Wilds is a highly entertaining survival thriller, but it’s also a complex exploration of powering through a variety of challenges and how one grows from those experiences, character arcs that require a cast with great range and peak chemistry with one another. And series creator Sarah Streicher certainly got what she needed in that department.

With Season 2 of The Wilds set to hit Prime Video on May 6th, I got the chance to have a chat with Rachel Griffiths about her experience collaborating with this exceptional ensemble. She began:

“As a young actress, you get a lot of sh*t. You get a lot of rubbish. You see a lot of representations in scripts you read, particularly on television, that just are very male gaze and very reductive and not really that honoring of female experience, or sexualizing them in ways that does not reflect our lived experience. And I think these young women really knew that this was a very, very rare opportunity to explore and represent a full diversity of female experience, and they just went for it. They just all f*cking went for it.”

Not only could Griffiths sense the material inspiring her co-stars to just “f*cking go for it,” but Streicher’s writing also inspired Griffiths herself to try something different — to make her performance word-perfect. She explained:

“I think the other thing that always just blew me away is Sarah would write these very intricate monologues, monologues that are more dense and nuanced, and more of a roller coaster ride than anything I’ve ever been given as a young actress particularly, and just their facility to handle the language because Sarah’s language is very specific. It is so specific. It’s probably the only writing I’ve ever had where I really, really insist upon being word-perfect myself because I know her choice of word is so conscious.”

What gave Griffiths the confidence that a word-perfect performance was the right way to approach the material? Streicher's deep and thorough understanding of the story she’s trying to tell. Here’s how Griffiths put it:

“It’s really rare in one’s career that if you go to the showrunner or the writer and ask why particular words are used or why would she'd say something in this way, the answer was always there. Maybe two times over the entire season of those questions, or maybe one time, Sarah would say, ‘Oh yeah, actually, cut that line. I never really liked it.' Because if she couldn’t answer it, she knew I had named the thing. [She’d say], ‘Oh, in the room we were tossing it back and forth, and you’re right. Let’s just get rid of it.’ But there was always an answer. [Executive producer-writer] Amy [B. Harris] and Sarah, their character development and thinking behind every single character’s journey was so on it. It’s just such a gift for an actor because you’re swimming with the tide, not against the tide, because the writing is taking you. The writing is the tide and the writing kind of takes you there.”

So yes, bringing Gretchen’s plan to life on screen demanded a great deal of precision, but that doesn’t mean Griffiths didn’t get the opportunity to play with the material on set. In fact, the extreme nature of Gretchen’s drive and approach to her work lent itself to it.

“I think the one thing I used to say to them is, ‘Alright, how crazy am I in this scene?’ Amy’s like, ‘Pretty crazy.’ I’m like, ‘Okay, I’ll put the first take down, gonna go full clown.’ And they always gave me permission to kind of push, and sometimes it was so stupid. I would go so extreme and everyone would laugh, and Sarah would be like, ‘Maybe it’s a little more grounded.’ [Laughs] But they would kind of let us find where that Gretchen thing sat. But yeah, sometimes I got a few laughs behind the camera because she’s just so unhinged."

Eager for more The Wilds Season 2 conversations? We’ve got you well covered in that department! Not only do we have interviews with all of the Dawn of Eve cast members coming your way, but we also got the chance to chat with the Twilight of Adam actors as well. More on the way as we near The Wilds Season 2’s May 6th debut on Prime Video.

