It’s time to talk to Gretchen’s (Rachel Griffiths) right hands, David Sullivan and Troy Winbush who play Daniel Faber and Dean Young in Prime Video’s The Wilds.

In Season 1 we were introduced to the Dawn of Eve, an experiment Gretchen concocted that involves stranding a group of girls on a deserted island to assess their survival and leadership capabilities. Now, in Season 2, we meet their control group, the Twilight of Adam. That half of the experiment consists of a group of boys who are thrown into the same situation to see how they fare compared to the girls.

It’s a lot to manage and Gretchen can’t do it all without Faber and Young, particularly when it comes to the interrogation portion of the operation. Having worked as an FBI trauma specialist and an FBI agent respectively, Faber and Young are invaluable members of the team when trying to extract information about the test subjects’ experience after they’re removed from the island and held in a bunker for assessment.

Image via Prime Video

With The Wilds Season 2 now streaming on Prime Video, I got the chance to chat with Sullivan and Winbush about their experiences working on the show. After spending much of the first season sharing scenes with the exceptional Dawn of Eve ensemble, Winbush took a moment to discuss what it was like working with The Wilds newcomers, the Twilight of Adam cast members:

“There were a couple of guys this season that I was humbled to appreciate because I saw myself in these guys when I was their age. None of them came in with an attitude, because you’re coming [onto] a train that’s already successful. It’s already at 100, so now you’ve got to find your way onto this platform, and you really have to step up and shine because everybody on this show is doing their work. They’re here to put on a good show, so there was no egos. That was surprising because I think I had a little ego in the beginning when I was coming up, you know what I mean? But everybody was willing to help one another, everybody was willing to step to the side and say, ‘Hey, let’s run these lines.’ Some of them asked David and myself, ‘Hey, how was that?’ And it’s like, ‘Hey, do the work, man. It’s there. You’re here for a reason. You earned it, so let’s go and play and let’s go and shine.’”

Image via Amazon

Having stellar scene partners is only one part of the equation for Winbush and Sullivan on The Wilds. Yes, their characters are in the moment when extracting information from test subjects, but you can always see the wheels in their heads turning as they're assessing the circumstances and the experiment’s potential. While playing characters in a high-pressure situation that challenges them to think on their feet and make big decisions at the drop of a hat, what exactly is driving their choices? Sullivan began by offering up Faber's perspective:

“I think it’s information. I think it’s data. I think it’s the research. I think the overall good is learning why teenagers do the things they do, and what they do if the circumstances are somewhat controlled. I think especially nowadays with teenagers, there’s just so many distractions and so many little dopamine fixes that they get that they sometimes forget how to live their lives. Troy and I both have kids and we see this generation and how many distractions there are. But to put a group of young men and young women in an environment where there are no distractions and they do have to deal with real life, you learn a lot about human beings and you learn a lot about the teenager's perspective.”

Image via Prime Video

[Editor's note: The rest of this article contains spoilers for The Wilds, Season 2.]Young’s situation is a bit different. Here’s how Winbush put it:

“His morality conflict that he has within himself. Because he’s dealt with a lot of trauma within his personal life that kind of helps his decision-making on his job. So emotionally conflicted and necessarily wanting to see a positive outcome to these groups of kids. He has a kid of his own, so he really wants to see justice. And we’re still in the mindset of Gretchen’s plan and her vision, and we want to see that prevail, but over the episodes, we kind of see that that’s diminishing a little bit, so the moral conflict that he’s dealing with, he’s struggling with is gonna be pleasantly revealed at the end of Season 2. I think that it’s gonna be interesting to see the journey that Dean took to get to where he is going to get.”

Looking for more from Winbush and Sullivan? Be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article!

