"I know where the writer wants to see Shelby at the end, at the absolute end of the entire series."

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 1 finale of The Wilds, "Day Twenty-Three.”]

The one good thing about jumping into The Wilds a couple of weeks late? I started Season 1 of the Amazon series knowing that it was already renewed. So, even though coming to the end of Episode 10, “Day Twenty-Three,” was a bit of a bummer, at least I knew more was a guarantee! Yes, we’re going to have to wait a little while to see the continuation of the story, but how about another silver lining? Having some time between Seasons 1 and 2 not only gives us the chance to have fun theorizing, but it also gives us the opportunity to get to know the stellar ensemble.

The Wilds marked Mia Healey’s very first screen credit and she certainly made the most of it. I’d like to bet you’re eager to learn more about Healey’s journey to The Wilds and her experience working on the hit Amazon series. We’re giving you just that in her full episode of Collider Ladies Night dropping tomorrow, but for now, how about a little Season 2 tease straight from Healey herself?

Image via Amazon

To set the scene for you a bit, Healey recalled precisely when she first found out that The Wilds Season 2 was a go:

“I found out on, it would have been like a week after the show came out. I had a screening for my close friends and family for The Wilds because we couldn’t do a premiere or anything because of COVID, so we did a private screening and it was that night overnight. I must have been sleeping when it was happening in America. I woke up and everyone was going crazy about Season 2 and I was like, ‘What?!’ Waking up hungover trying to figure out what was happening.”

Now that the Season 2 renewal is official, what’s next? Is there any sort of production timeline on the books? Here’s what Healey said:

“I don’t know. I have no idea. I think it’s imminent. I think it’s around the corner. I think we’re gonna get this done and dusted so that everyone can get a Season 2 as soon as possible, because we all love everyone’s love for the show so we want to give them back a Season 2 as soon as possible, so I think everyone’s doing the best job they can of making that happen.”

Image via Amazon

If they’re aiming to get to work on the new fast, does that mean Healey already knows what Shelby will be up to in the second go-around?

“I know where the writer wants to see Shelby at the end, at the absolute end of the entire series, where she wants to see Shelby and what she wants to see Shelby doing. So I know that that’s where she’s going, but I have no idea what’s gonna be happening in Season 2. What I’ve loved so much since the show released is seeing everyone’s theories and reading everyone’s theories. I’m reading some of these theories and I’m like, ‘Oh my god, that’s it!’ You know what I mean? And there’s some that I didn’t even realize were happening that is so true. A lot of these theories are really spot on.”

While Healey doesn’t have specific information on Shelby’s Season 2 journey, she does have her own hopes for the character and how she could grow moving forward. Here’s what she said when asked what qualities of Shelby’s she’s most eager to explore more:

“Oh, definitely her sexuality and her relationship with Toni, and the relationship that she has with herself and her God and her sexuality. I really want to see some growth there. I think she’s grown so much already, so I don’t want to put any pressure on [laughs], but I think there’s so much room there and I really want to see her just find comfort in herself and not be afraid to be who she is. I really want to see that for her, just personally, because I love that about her.”

Image via Amazon

So there it is! That’s what Healey shared on the status of Season 2. If you’re looking for more from the The Wilds breakout star, we’ll have the full conversation for you tomorrow. And if you’d like more right this instant, we already shared the clip of Healey telling us all about the bald cap process and how they handled Shelby’s teeth on the show.

Share Share Tweet Email

Breaking Down 'WandaVision's TV Sitcom and Genre Influences, Episode by Episode "What exactly is your story?"