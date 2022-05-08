Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 2 of The Wilds.

After seven episodes of dividing the focus between the girls and the boys on their separate islands, the storylines on Prime Video’s The Wilds Season 2 converge as the day of their “rescue” finally comes to fruition, and Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) causes Gretchen (Rachel Griffiths) and the others behind the experiment to scramble, changing the course of everyone’s futures and allowing the series to move forward in a relatively new direction if it is renewed for another season.

Day 50 - The Girls

With Martha (Jenna Clause) in a catatonic state after the incident with the rabbit and her babies, Toni (Erana James), Dot (Shannon Berry), and Rachel (Reign Edwards) continue to try to help Martha improve and return to herself at the recently-found hot spring. Meanwhile, with Fatin (Sophia Taylor Ali) and Shelby (Mia Healey) learning more about the truth of the island, they finally accept that Nora (Helena Howard) was a spy for the people watching them. The two discover the map of the island in Nora's journal and follow it to a communication device that confirms their suspicions. However, on the way there, Shelby hurts her leg after falling from a tree — matching the injury she has during her interview with Dr. Faber (David Sullivan) and Dean (Troy Winbush) in Season 1. Fatin and Shelby agree to keep what they’ve found a secret from the other girls for the time being, even Leah, the group’s resident cynic, which aligns with the note that Shelby slips Leah in Season 1 that reads: “You were right.”

Meanwhile, Leah’s hallucinations continue, as she floats out into the ocean where she woke up 49 days prior after the faux plane crash. But, instead of the hallucinations being used to show Leah has lost her mind, they show how much Leah has grown over the last several weeks. She’s no longer the girl she used to be, but now is someone stronger with real connections to the others on the island. She’s no longer heartbroken and obsessed with Jeff (Carter Hudson), the older man that broke her heart, but prepared to use what people assume of her to her advantage, helping us understand how Leah causes everything to fall apart during Phase 2 of Gretchen’s experiment.

Once all the girls converge at the hot spring once again, everyone is in a much better place than before. Fatin and Shelby keep quiet, but are prepared to keep looking into the secrets of the island and let Leah in on what they found within a few days. After Toni, Dot, and Rachel scream as loudly as possible to vent their frustrations, Martha squeezes Toni’s hand, showing that she will (and does) survive their time on the island, despite the series faking viewers out and making everyone believe she died during the first season. Finally, Leah has a new lease on life and a new mission to obsess over, allowing her to relax for the first time… well, probably since she was stranded on the island. Everything is right in the world, and they’re content with each other and their situation (for the time being), which makes the sudden arrival of a helicopter even more stunning. Though, obviously, we know the experiment is far from over.

Day 34 - The Boys

After 34 days, Gretchen’s experiment with the boys is completely destroyed by her operative, Seth (Alex Fitzalan). When Seth is banished from the camp once again, the remaining boys are no longer tormented by the decision. All except Rafael (Zack Calderon), who cannot quite see Seth clearly and is blinded by Seth’s earlier treatment of him. In Season 2, Episode 7, after being ostracized again (rightfully so), Seth reaches out to Headquarters to be extracted from the island, claiming it’s not safe. But, when Alex (Jarred Blakiston) arrives, Seth punches him and takes the boat.

On the boys’ final island day, Seth disguises it, so the others believe it’s been there for a while and suggests that he go out to look for help. Given the others’ distrust of him though, that idea is immediately shut down. Kirin (Charles Alexander) and Raf accompany Seth on this mission to find civilization, but tensions are too high after what the boys have experienced. In a fit of anger, Seth throws Kirin off of the boat in the middle of the ocean, attempting to start the motor and leave him there to drown. Raf, finally stepping up, beats Seth to a pulp, leaving it up in the air whether he’s dead or not when the boys are saved by a passing ship and taken back to the base for Phase 2.

Phase 2

Now that the interviewing process has been completed, and Gretchen has gotten all the information she needs from all 16 subjects, the time has come for Phase 2 to end. But, not before Gretchen gets the chance to have a one-on-one conversation with Leah, who Gretchen has been most pleased and surprised by during this entire process. But, Gretchen doesn’t get much of a chance to gloat about how “strong” her experiment has made Leah and the others because Leah’s own, very strategic plan finally comes to fruition. Their conversation is cut short when Gretchen gets wind that the FBI is after her.

With Dean’s help to get her phone, Leah called her friend Ian (James Peter Fraser) and told him what had happened, bringing him face-to-face with Gretchen’s son Devon, who is out of jail because of his mother’s connections. However, his strained relationship with his mother and distaste for her ruthless experiment gives Ian the perfect ally in taking her down, and his information grows tenfold before he walks into the FBI with a thick file for the investigators. Leah’s actions have consequences, though. With the FBI after them, Gretchen and her co-conspirators flee. Whatever Gretchen’s plans were for the remainder of her experiment have now shifted, and they’ve destroyed all evidence of what they were working on. Now, their experiment continues, though not in the way they had imagined…

Phase 3

The biggest question before Season 2 was how the show would progress after both groups were rescued, and the interrogations had been completed. Now, we have our answer. Despite Gretchen and her employees going on the run, the experiment continues on, this time with the girls and boys left stranded on a new island. How things play out from here is up in the air, as it’s unclear how the groups will go about coexistence. But, Gretchen still has her hand in things, so manipulation from the scientists behind the curtain is certainly not gone, even if they aren’t actively watching how things on the island play out. Seth is still on the ground, ready to cause chaos for everyone else. Whether Nora is still on the island is up in the air, but because we know she’s alive and now Leah definitively knows too, it’s only a matter of time before she shows up in some capacity. Gretchen’s final words about having people on the ground, watching, leaves another huge question hanging over viewers: Has she recruited others from both groups to help the experiment unfold?

Phase 3 now commences, and truly anything can happen from here. Is there even a planned end to the experiment anymore, or are these teenagers truly stranded now?

