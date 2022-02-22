Prime Video revealed the first images for Season 2 of The Wilds, the hit series about a group of young girls surviving on a stranded island after a suspicious plane crash. The new photos reveal the girls fighting for survival in the jungle and welcome Season 2's cast additions, featuring the group of boys who will be added to the survival series.

Several images give us a new look at the girls we know and love, from completely drenched by the tropical rain and trying to stay alive in the middle of the jungle during a gloomy night to cuddling by the fire and looking for answers. The images tease that the girls will keep fighting to stay alive while trying to escape their dire situation and return home. That might be easier said than done, as the show's first season revealed the plane crash is actually part of a social experiment about leadership. So, while the girls think they are isolated from the rest of the world, they are being observed by their puppet masters, who'll do everything they can to keep implanting discord among the group.

The images also give us a first look at the surviving boys who are going through the same experiment. The existence of the boys' group was unveiled in the final moments of The Wilds' first season finale, and Season 2 is expected to explore how this second ensemble dealt with the same adversities as the girls' team. So, while we keep following the misadventures of the series' leading cast, we'll now have new subjects to stalk in this weird and addictive experiment.

Season 2 of The Wilds will see the return of the girl's group main cast, including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon. Additionally, the boy's group to be introduced in Season 2 includes Alex Fitzalan (The Society) as Seth Novak, Aidan Laprete as Henry Tanaka, Charles Alexander as Kirin O'Conner, Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Ivan Taylor, Nicholas Coombe (Pants on Fire) as Josh Herbert, Reed Shannon as Scotty Simms, Tanner Ray Rook (Side Quest) as Bo Leonard, and Zack Calderon as Rafael Garcia. As the series jumps through time in the lives of its protagonists, the images below give us before and after's on each of these new guys.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 2 of The Wilds premieres exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video on May 6. Check out the rest of the first-look images below, including before and after's for each of the boys.

Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Wilds:

Season two of The Wilds will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident—they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

