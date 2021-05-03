The premiere season for the Amazon original The Wilds found a group of girls stranded on a remote island following a suspicious plane crash. Yet, as events unfold and secrets surface, viewers realize that the stranded teenagers are all part of an elaborate experiment to test leadership capabilities. Oh...and a parallel experiment has been simultaneously underway with a group of boys destined to be front and center come season two, which has already begun filming.

The Wilds Twitter recently shared a video captioned, “the gc just got interesting. Welcome to #thewilds, boys. The video shows a text chain between the existing “Wilds Fam” as Sophia Taylor Ali (who plays Fatin) adds eight new members to the chat — Fitz, Aidan, Charles, Miles, Nicholas, Reed, Tanner, and Zack. The names in the text chain are short for actors Alex Fitzalan (The Society, Slender Man), Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe (Pants on Fire), Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook (Side Quest), and Zack Calderon, according to Deadline. An endearing battle between the two groups then ensues as they argue over who’s the supreme bunch.

Prime Video also recently shared an announcement on Twitter, captioning a video with “The girls are back together again. Nature is healing. SEASON TWO LET'S GO! #TheWilds.” The video features the primary cast members from season one — Mia Healey, Sophia Taylor Ali, Erana James, Shannon Berry, and more — hyping up the upcoming season.

A release date has yet to be announced for season 2 of The Wilds; however, typically, Amazon originals release seasons 14 months apart. The upcoming season will feature both groups struggling against the elements, emotional scars, personal crises, and physical obstacles as more secrets come into the light. Be sure to check out the Twitter posts below to join in on the anticipation.

