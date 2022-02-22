Prime Video revealed we will be back in the jungle sooner than later, as The Wilds will return for Season 2 this May. The series premiere date was unveiled after a scavenger hunt on Instagram, which confirmed that the twisted tropical series would be back in just a few months.

The Wilds follows a group of girls who get stranded on a mysterious island after a suspicious plane crash. The show's first season follows the survivors trying to stay alive while looking for ways to escape their dire situation and go back home. Of course, the tension of being lost in the middle of nowhere also leads the girls to fight a lot. There's much to be decided when dealing with deadly situations and scarce resources, which means the group is also fighting to take control and guide everyone else through the path they think is best. And that's exactly what's at the core of the show's big mystery, as the viewers slowly realize that girl's plane crash is actually part of a social experiment about leadership.

The Season 1 finale of The Wilds also revealed that the same experiment was being reproduced with a group of boys stranded in a similarly desolated place. The show's upcoming season is expected to explore the boys' adventures in the jungle, showing how this second group survived the same adversities. Fortunately, we'll also keep following the girls as they deal with the truths they've uncovered on the first season and continue trying to survive on a stranded island until they can finally find a way out. Hopefully, we'll also get some answers about where they are now and what happened to Martha.

Season 2 of The Wilds will see the return of the girl's group main cast, including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon. Additionally, the boy's group to be introduced in Season 2 includes Alex Fitzalan (The Society, Slender Man), Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe (Pants on Fire), Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook (Side Quest), and Zack Calderon.

The Wilds is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams for Dylan Clark Productions. It is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

Season 2 of The Wilds premieres exclusively on Amazon's Prime Video on May 6. Here's the official synopsis for Season 2 of The Wilds:

Season two of The Wilds will continue to follow the harrowing ordeal of a group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, and they didn’t end up there by accident—they’ve secretly been recruited into an elaborate social experiment. The new season ratchets up the drama by revealing that the girls aren’t the only ones being studied… there’s a new set of subjects, an island of teenage boys, who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

