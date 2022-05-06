The pair also answers one of Season 2's biggest questions; do they make the bed every day, never, or is it a chaotic mixture of the two?

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Wilds, Season 2, Episode 6, “46/26.”]There were many elements of The Wilds Season 1 that I was eager to see progress in the second season, but one of the things at the top of that list was the relationship between Erana James’ Toni and Mia Healey’s Shelby.

In Season 1, initial tensions between the two give way to the show’s fan-favorite romance. Shelby struggles with the fact that her upbringing contrasts with her truth, but the connection between her and Toni is undeniable and proves to be exactly what Shelby needs to finally accept who she is. Their relationship continues to grow stronger and stronger in Season 2 until some game-changing words are said. In Episode 6, “46/26,” Shelby tells Toni she loves her. While Toni doesn’t exactly reject them, she doesn’t say them back either.

Image via Amazon

With The Wilds Season 2 now streaming on Prime Video, I got the chance to catch up with James and Healey to discuss their experience working on the new season, and we carved out some time to focus on this particular moment. The unreciprocated “I love you” is a fairly familiar on-screen story beat, so what was the key to making that type of interaction true to Shelby and Toni? Healey began:

“At the beginning of Season 2 we see Shelby as the happiest we’ve ever seen her. And in that scene, specifically that scene in the [woods], the reason why she felt like she needed to say it in that moment was because it was this beautiful kind of juvenile day they were having. Just chasing each other and kissing and laughing, and it felt so pure. And I think that is the closest to heaven that Shelby has ever felt and been. So I think that was the perfect moment for her to kind of come out with that.”

Image via Prime Video

RELATED: 'The Wilds' Breakout Mia Healey on Her Whirlwind Journey to Amazon and Bungee Jumping with Erana James

Toni does appear as though she's mostly on the same page as Shelby regarding the relationship up until that moment, so what changed? Was it Shelby’s confession about failing to signal the boat or something else? James offered up some insight into her approach to crafting that specific reaction:

“It’s so heartbreaking I think. In terms of crafting it, these two are just sort of thrown into this journey and they’re just loving being together, and then I feel like this really catches her off guard and then the trigger comes back for her around that word ‘love.’ It was so heartbreaking going on that journey with her of not feeling deserving of love, but also so rewarding for me as an actor being able to find a way to get Toni into a place where she does feel deserving of Shelby’s love, and it made it all the more rewarding.”

Image via Prime Video

Eager to hear more from James and Healey? There’s loads more from where this came from! Be sure to check out our full conversation in the video interview at the top of this article.

'The Wilds' Creator Reveals She Initially Pitched a 4-Season Arc to Amazon

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Perri Nemiroff (2895 Articles Published) Perri Nemiroff has been part of the Collider team since 2012. She co-hosts Collider FYC, The Witching Hour and hosts the interview series, Collider Ladies Night. Perri's a proud graduate of Columbia University's Film MFA program and member of the Broadcast Film Critics Association. Perri splits her time between Los Angeles and New York, but devotes every waking hour to her cat, Deputy Dewey. More From Perri Nemiroff

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe