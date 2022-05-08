With The Wilds Season 2 now available to stream on Prime Video, I got the chance to talk to the cast of the show including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, and Jenna Clause!

In Season 1, Fatin (Ali), Dot (Berry), and Martha (Clause) are unknowingly participating in a top-secret experiment called the Dawn of Eve. They board a plane thinking they’re going on a retreat when in reality, that plane is destined to crash and strand them on a deserted island. As they continue to fight for their lives on the island in Season 2, we’re introduced to Dawn of Eve’s control group, Twilight of Adam. Just like Fatin, Dot, and Martha’s plane, a second plane with a group of boys “crashes” so that the folks running the show can compare Twilight of Adam’s survival tactics to what Dawn of Eve has accomplished thus far.

The Dawn of Eve subjects continue to fight through tough personal and island-related challenges, but for anyone who enjoys the charm of seeing the girls become a tighter and tighter-knit family, Season 2 has loads to offer in that department too! In fact, it felt necessary to borrow two of their more playful questions for my interview with Ali, Berry, and Clause. Wondering who makes their bed every day, who never does, and who opts for a chaotic mixture of the two? We've got your answers right here!

Clause jumped in first, “I’m a chaotic mixture.” She added, “I’m either in the mood or I’m not.” Ali confirmed she falls in that same group as well, but insisted, “I change my sheets really frequently though!” As a type-A individual who diligently makes her bed without fail every single day, Berry continued to rattle my brain by going with Option #3 too; “If I’m feeling real bad, I’ll make my bed to try and make myself feel better, but usually it just gets left.” To each their own, I guess!

There was only one question to follow that one up with; what are Ali, Berry, and Clause’s favorite birthdays? Clause began by highlighting her 21st, “It was my last day in New Zealand. It was a very bittersweet moment saying goodbye and going home at the same time.” Ali jumped in next:

“Mine was my 14th. I had a Dora-themed birthday. I was too old to be into those kind of things, but I wanted [it because] it made it cool that I was into it, you know? Because I was 14. And people were like, ‘Wow, you should feel lame that you got a bouncy castle.’ But it wasn’t because they all actually really secretly loved bouncy castles because who doesn’t? Come on. You’re not too old for that!”

Can confirm you’re never too old for a bouncy castle! Berry also rolled with a themed-party answer:

“For my 16th I had a Christmas in July themed murder mystery party, so everyone was dressed up as Christmas characters and it was a murder mystery party so the whodunit was, was it Rudolph, the Gingerbread Man, was it Santa? And I dressed up as Mrs. Claus and it was beautiful. My parents went all out!”

Traveling to New Zealand might be an ambitious goal, but at the very least, now I’m determined to have a murder mystery birthday party with a bouncy castle!

If you’re looking for even more from Ali, Berry, and Clause, be sure to check out our full conversation in the video at the top of this article, which also digs into some key Season 2 moments for their characters. And if you’ve yet to binge The Wilds, what are you waiting for? Both seasons are now available to stream on Prime Video.

