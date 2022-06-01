The first season of Prime Video’s The Wilds ended with a revelation met with various states of excitement. As the first season ended, the show closed with Leah (Sarah Pidgeon) finding footage of a group of boys on an island, eerily similar to the girls' situation. The first season of The Wilds had centered around the girls – the unsinkable eight – whose plane had crashed on an island. The show intercuts between their survival and some time in the future, where they have been rescued and are in a bunker being interrogated by the FBI. Except, as the show progresses, it becomes clear that maybe the crash wasn’t accidental and something much more significant is happening.

The Dawn of Eve – the false retreat that the girls are sent on by their family – was the first part of Gretchen's (Rachel Griffiths) experiment, proving that women are better suited to be leaders and can work together to form a community. The second part of the experiment, The Twilight of Adam, proves that men will instead self-destruct, proving that, unlike the girls, they won’t be able to work together.

The introduction of the boys in the final moments of the season came with a lot of implications. It opened up the possibilities of stories that the show could tell, creating a new dilemma for the series to tackle. This idea was met with criticism from some viewers who didn’t want the female-driven show to now include another group made up completely of boys. While it is true that the show does take some spotlight away from the girls in its second season, the boys' introduction is necessary in the long run of the story. Gretchen is running an experiment, so it was not surprising that she also had a control group composed of boys. This idea needed to be introduced to the show in order to advance it.

But what does it mean for the future of The Wilds? How does the introduction of a new group help the show?

Introducing the boys helps Gretchen prove her experiment. Season one established that the girls understood that they needed each other to survive; even when they disagreed, they knew they couldn’t do it independently. With the boys, it’s the opposite. The show makes a point to showcase how the girls consider each other as a family and that they would do anything for one another even when they disagree. Meanwhile, the boys can barely work together and implode after Seth (Alex Fitzalan) sexually assaults Josh (Nicholas Coombe). This creates a divide between them, and from then on, the group can barely work together. Most believe Josh, but as he deals with his trauma, the boys can’t seem to get it together and figure it out. It’s a vital parallel to make between the boys and girls, and one that the second season makes a point to emphasize. It is also what will drive the future narrative of the show. By creating such a divide, The Wilds can showcase both sides of the same coin. The introduction works so well because, now, the show's premise has a jumping-off point, and they can run with it.

By the end of the season, the two groups have been taken away from the island, and put into bunkers to be debriefed. Throughout both seasons, we witnessed those debriefings and saw the clear contrast between both groups. While the girls give information, they always defend one another; the boys refuse to talk and barely acknowledge each other. The juxtaposition of both groups goes beyond the island, and their dynamics take the show to the place it needs to be. When the season ends and both groups are thrown together, we have a clear idea of who is who and what might happen in the future.

The closing moment of the season hits the reset button in a way. The two groups are now together, and Gretchen is on the run, but she isn’t done with them. As they rush upstairs after seeing their captors have fled, they discover that they are still on an island and that this nightmare is far from over. The groundwork was laid during the first two seasons for this moment, but without the boys' arrival, this ending would have never worked. Now, we have two different factions, and they will have to work together, which is not going to go well based on what we have seen from the two groups during the two seasons of the show.

The Wilds' main attraction wasn’t always the mystery of the situation they had found themselves in. The characters and their relationships made the show a success. By expanding its cast, the series can create more complex dynamics, especially now that they have brought the two groups together. Everything is now under the blanket of the experiment, with Gretchen continuing her master plan and what she calls phase 3. While not everything is known about this phase, it is clear that it will involve both groups working together – or at least trying to. Pair that with not having two different timelines – or so we assume – the show is poised to be able to expand its story.

The show can drive more of its story through the characters, their interactions, and the setting. The show can now delve deeper into the more than just characters and delve into Gretchen's plan and how it affects her subjects. After spending two seasons building the characters and their relationships within the groups, this idea of the experiment becoming more prominent, especially since everyone will now know that they are in one, creates storylines that would not have been explored before.

Without the boys’ arrival, The Wilds would have been stuck. Incapable of telling their story the way they intended to. Introducing them creates more story potential and dramatic moments that maybe would not have happened otherwise. By including the boys, the show can finally go into Gretchen’s plan in more detail and ultimately showcase why she has been doing what she was doing. But, more importantly, the boys open up their world, and for that, the show will forever benefit from it.

