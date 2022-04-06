After teasing their existence at the end of Season 1 and showing the group off in a set of images, Prime Video is finally letting us see the second group of survivors in action with the new trailer for Season 2 of The Wilds. The hit YA series about a group of girls from various backgrounds stranded on a tropical island after their plane suddenly "crashes" continues the castaways' struggles to survive with the added wrinkle of another island of boys who suffered the same fate. The latest chapter in their survival story unfolds on May 6.

The trailer draws parallels to the struggles of the boys' and girls' islands respectively, starting from their initial plane crashes that completely mirror each other. While we only got to know one group of survivors, the other was dealing with the same hardships in the background of it all. From what the footage shows, and what the puppet masters say, it's clear the boys didn't handle survival on the island too well at times. We see them becoming tribalistic, constantly fighting, fashioning weapons, and, by their own testimony, turning into monsters. They exhibited the exact Lord of the Flies type of behavior the researchers seemed to be hoping for. Seeing how the boys progressed from cooperation to violence will be interesting, especially given what we've seen the girls go through already.

We also get a look at the girls continuing to come to grips with the fact that nobody is coming to save them, and they still have no idea how to escape. More drama ensues as their relationships are pushed to the breaking point by the surrounding wilderness and by their puppet masters. Amidst it all, they start hearing strange noises that make them question if they're even alone. By the end of the trailer, we finally get a teaser of the groups meeting up which is sure to spark conflict as they look for some way off the island.

Season 2 of The Wilds brings back all the girls we've come to know through this sadistic social experiment including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon. Boarding the show as the castaways on the boys' island are Alex Fitzalan, Aidan Laprete, Charles Alexander, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Nicholas Coombe, Reed Shannon, Tanner Ray Rook, and Zack Calderon.

Sarah Streicher created and executive produced the series with the help of showrunner Amy Harris, the late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark and Brian Williams of Dylan Clark Productions. Amazon Studios co-produced with ABC Signature which is a part Disney Television Studios.

All eight episodes of Season 2 drop on Prime Video on May 6. Check out the trailer below for a teaser of how the boys handled their own survival experiment on the second island.

