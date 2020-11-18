The trailer for Amazon's The Wilds teases a survival drama that blends teen drama with the intrigue of Lost.

December may signal the end of another year, but that doesn't mean your TV options can't go out on a high note. Enter new Amazon Prime Video show The Wilds, a soapy survival drama that blends the melodrama of your favorite teen shows with the mysteries and intrigue of Lost. Amazon has released the first trailer for The Wilds, so let's break down what's going on, shall we?

The Wilds introduces us to a group of teenage girls whose lives are thrown into chaos when their plane crashes on a deserted island. As the group grapples with their situation, they are forced to come together to try and find their way home. Each young woman brings with her a lifetime's worth of baggage, problems they want to escape, and feelings they're trying to process. As the secrets behind the cause of the plane crash that has left them stranded come to light, the group will see alliances made and broken as their mettle is tested.

I'll speak plainly: I. Want. To. Watch. The Wilds. Now. This trailer sets up a story that feels just familiar enough to hook potential audiences with its similarities to Lost, Lord of the Flies, or even Cast Away while also offering up a fresh angle with its focus on teenage girls and the stories they bring to the table. I'll be curious to see how the cast and crew weave together what looks like a few complex genres, namely YA melodrama and survival drama, because those are respectively big tightropes to walk; navigating them as one could lead to interesting places.

The new Amazon series stars TV vet Rachel Griffiths (Six Feet Under), as well as a variety of up-and-comers and familiar faces, including Sophia Ali, Shannon Berry, Jenna Clause, Reign Edwards, Mia Healey, Helena Howard, Erana James, and Sarah Pidgeon. The Wilds is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature (a part of Disney Television Studios). Sarah Streicher (Daredevil) created the series and serves as executive producer alongside Amy B. Harris (Sex and the City, The Carrie Diaries), Jamie Tarses (Happy Endings), and Dylan Clark (The Batman, Bird Box).

The Wilds is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 11. Watch the official trailer for the soapy teen drama below. For more, find out what's coming to Amazon Prime Video in November.

Here's the official synopsis for The Wilds:

Part survival drama, part dystopic slumber party, The Wilds follows a group of teen girls from different backgrounds who must fight for survival after a plane crash strands them on a deserted island. The castaways both clash and bond as they learn more about each other, the secrets they keep, and the traumas they've all endured. There’s just one twist to this thrilling drama… these girls did not end up on this island by accident.

