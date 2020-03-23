‘The Willoughbys’ Trailer Reveals a Stylish Netflix Original Animated Film

Netflix has released the first trailer for the studio’s original animated feature The Willoughbys, and it looks delightfully offbeat. Based on the book series of the same name by Lois Lowry, the story revolves around four children who are convinced they’d be better off raising themselves. They hatch a plan to send their selfish parents on a dangerous vacation, so they can finally have the freedom they so desire. Their plans go awry, however, when a nanny unexpectedly shows up.

This movie looks cute! Visually it’s stylish and different, using some of the irregular frame-rate animation that made Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse so stunning to look at. The project hails from Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 director Kris Pearn, and is just one of a number of original films that Netflix put in development in its newly formed animation unit. And based on the success of last year’s Klaus, we could be looking at the streaming service becoming major player in the animation industry—assuming The Willoughbys is up to par.

Check out the trailer for The Willoughbys below. The film features the voices of Will Forte, Maya Rudolph, Alessia Cara, Terry Crews, Martin Short, Jane Krakowski, Sean Cullen, and Ricky Gervais. The Willoughbys will be released on Netflix on April 22nd.

Here’s the official synopsis for The Willoughbys: