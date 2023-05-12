It was recently announced that the Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters has officially been cancelled after one season at The CW. For 13 episodes, beginning in October 2022 and wrapping on March 7, fans of the franchise were returned to a world that they loved so effortlessly. However, that return has been abruptly cut short by The CW.

Picking up the mantle after Supernatural ended its 15-season tenure back in 2020, The Winchesters takes audiences back to the 1970s and focusing on the romance between Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger). News of the cancellaton comes after the show's executive producers, Jensen and Danneel Ackles, moved their first look deal from Warner Bros. Television over to Amazon. However, it would seem that the fight to save the show has already begun with Ackles along with the show's cast launching #SaveTheWinchesters campaign. "There's a lot of story to tell here and there's a huge fan base that is very actively engaged and willing to support it," he told Entertainment Weekly about the potential to expand the franchise further.

In March, showrunner Robbie Thompson had spoken at the time about the chances of getting a second season at The CW saying, “I’ve spoken a lot with our partners at Warner Bros. because, obviously, we’re not sure what’s happening. We’ve talked about places…that we may have to look to down the road [if the show is not renewed and needs a new home]." Given the changes at the network and now this cancellation, Thompson was right to be apprehensive. However, Ackles is sure that the show's fandom is on side to help secure a new home for The Winchesters. "They are fired up," he says. "I love that about this fandom. I love that they are so passionate about this world and this universe and these characters that they are willing to go to the mat for a show like this. I think that speaks volumes, especially to those who are willing to listen and have the power to do something about it."

Change at The CW

The Winchesters isn't the only show that was met with the axe at The CW. Kung Fu helmed by Thompson and starring Olivia Liang as Nicky Shen and Walker: Independence, the spinoff show of Walker, also got axed. Despite all, Ackles believes the tenacity in The Winchesters' cast and crew will see the show find a new home. "I do feel hopeful and I don't know whether that's just the optimistic side of me, which I didn't know existed in this capacity," he says. "I've been moving more toward a curmudgeon, more toward what we all thought Dean Winchester would dive into when he got older. That's just the Dean in me. But I do have this crazy optimism for this show and I think it largely resides in the energy that we found on set with this cast and this crew.

