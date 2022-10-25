The Supernatural (SPN) prequel series The Winchesters has finally begun airing, and another familiar face is returning to the SPN universe for the new series. Per TV Insider, franchise alum Richard Speight Jr. is set to reprise his role as The Trickster, aka Loki. At this time, there's no information regarding which specific episode Loki will return.

Speight Jr. is a well-known face to the Supernatural fandom after he first appeared near the end of the show's second season. Though he was only known as The Trickster for just a few episodes, his tricks and deceptions became a defining quality of the character. As the series continued, The Trickster's true identity was revealed to be the archangel Gabriel (and later also confirmed as Loki). Given Supernatural's 320+ episode run, Speight had a relatively small recurring role, but it was certainly a memorable one. Beyond acting for the series, Speight Jr. returned in later seasons to direct a handful of episodes.

Along with Speight, viewers can look forward to the physical return of Gil McKinney as Henry Winchester, John's father, in episode 7 of The Winchesters. Tom Welling, known largely for his role in Smallville, is also confirmed to appear in the show as Samuel Campbell, Mary's father. While Welling hasn't appeared in Supernatural prior, The Winchesters marks a reunion between him and series star/executive producer Jensen Ackles, who starred in Season 4 of Smallville.

Executive producer, showrunner, and writer Robbie Thompson told TV Insider that Speight's return was inevitable; it was "a question of when, not if." He expressed his excitement about reading some of the writers' notes, saying, "it felt like [they’d come up with] an opportunity for us to welcome a friend that we’ve seen before, but maybe not in a way that folks are, are expecting." Thompson has also teased that other familiar characters may return, though it's currently unclear how many more he and the team have up their sleeves. With hundreds of Supernatural episodes and memorable and integral characters to pull from, anything is possible.

The Winchesters chronicles the untold story of how Mary Campbell and John Winchester first met and fell in love, while saving the world from supernatural threats. The series stars Meg Donnelly, Drake Rodger, Jojo Fleites, Nida Khurshid, Demetria McKinney, Biana Kajlich, and is narrated by Ackles. It was created by Thompson and executive produced by Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles through their company Chaos Machine Productions.

The Winchesters airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, streaming next day on The CW app and website.