It was announced today at the Winchesters vpanel at New York Comic Con that Smallville star Tom Welling would be joining the cast of the Supernatural prequel as Mary's (Meg Donnelly) father Samuel Campbell.
More on this story as it develops.
Superman is entering the ‘Supernatural’-verse
