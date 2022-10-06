Fans are days away from diving back into the Supernatural world with the prequel series The Winchesters. The new CW series has the fans of the original series really excited as it looks at the story of Sam and Dean’s parents John and Mary Winchester’s monster hunting days. Over the course of 15 seasons running between 2005-2020, fans have been introduced to two different versions of John and Mary’s characters, in different stages of life, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Matt Cohen, and Samantha Smith and Amy Gumenick, portraying them respectively. And while the dedicated fan base of the series feels they know them well, in a new clip for the upcoming feature the cast reveals there’s still a lot to more know.

The Winchesters is the brainchild of original series’ star Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles and is showrun by Supernatural vet Robbie Thompson. The trio previously spoke about the extensive process to find the right people for playing the titular characters and revealed that it took 30 hours of chemistry reading before locking in Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly. In the new clip, Rodger revealed that “the story starts with John exiting Vietnam and coming back to his town in Kansas.” Initial seasons of Supernatural established Mary was killed by a demon exactly six months after Sam was born, which spurred John into avenging her as well as raising his sons as hunters. Speaking of her character Donnelly tells, “Mary is an experienced hunter who fights a lot. She slays demons, and monsters with her two friends Latika and Carlos.”

The new series will see the addition of two new characters mentioned above and together with Mary and John, the gang will be delving into the supernatural world. Nida Khurshid, who plays Latika Dar, says that her character is "very book smart,” and indeed when dealing with monsters and demons you need someone who can delve into the literature that talks about all sorts of creatures and how to kill them. Whereas “Carlos is fearless in face of danger but also at the same time he’s a huge boost of positivity,” says Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites who sees the upcoming series as “the untold love story of John and Mary.” Given all the promotional material we have seen by far The Winchesters seem to aim to balance out the supernatural horrors with refreshing chemistry between the four characters, and we are all in for it.

Image via The CW

RELATED: New 'The Winchesters' Clip Introduces ’Supernatural’s Men of Letters

Biance Kajlich, who plays John’s mother Millie Winchester describes her character as “a little rough around the edges.” From the trailers, we can feel that she’s extremely happy about her son getting back from Vietnam as well as cautions him in goodwill against demon hunting. The actor describes the upcoming series as “part thriller, part monster story, part relationships, and family and friends.” Demetria McKinney, who plays Ada Monroe, a rare books’ store owner, sums it up as “the tone (of the series) is beautiful, the idea is creative, and you get a chance to get really good ride into the past to know where the beginning began.”

The Winchesters hit The CW on October 11. You can check out the new clip below: