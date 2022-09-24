As kind as ever, the folks behind The Winchesters are making sure that their fans start off the weekend on the right foot. The team behind the series have released a new teaser which includes several bits of never-before-seen footage.

Not only do we get a longer voiceover intro from Dean (Jensen Ackles), but there’s a very familiar tune playing in the background. Love the keyboard part in Kansas’ “Carry On Wayward Son”? That’s incredibly specific, yet understandable and this is the trailer for you! As Dean puts it, this is going to be the story of how his parents, John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) met while they were both searching for their fathers. We dare any Supernatural fan to not get the chills when John’s led to a bunker and dusts off a book with the “Men of Letters” title and emblem on it.

For an added effect, the drums and vocals kick in here, further stoking excitement for the prequel series. Every second is action-packed as we see not only John and Mary, but also the rest of their gang of demon hunters - Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid). This is super exciting because while obviously John and Mary are the focal point of the story, the newly introduced characters are going to become just as much a part of the Supernatural family and the lore attached to it.

Out of everything this trailer revealed, it was the look at the infamous Men of Letters that really took the cake. While we’ve been speculating on what storylines we can expect to see play out, it’s this one that really sticks. Let’s face it, the Supernatural universe is rife with daddy issues. The pilot episode of the original series has Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean on the search for their missing father (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and many of the plotlines to come follow this push-pull relationship between the trio. Likewise, The Winchesters sees Mary and John bonding over the hunt for their fathers.

As fans of Supernatural will know (and this is a spoiler for those who don’t!) back in Season 8, John Winchester’s father, Henry, travels through time to present day to help his grandsons, Sam and Dean, fight off an incredibly powerful demon. It’s there that he meets his match, dying during his dance with the demon - leaving John and his mother alone in the past. This is something John never knew, always thinking that he and his mother were abandoned, so it will be interesting to see how it’s tackled in the new series.

And, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the Supernatural universe and the Men of Letters. Judging by the attention it's given in the new teaser, the society is going to be worth brushing up on before the Winchesters hits The CW on October 11.

You can see the full clip below.