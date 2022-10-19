Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Winchesters.The CW’s new Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows the adventures of John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) as their first meeting and subsequent life together go a little differently than Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki) heard it. Already, John and Mary are hunting together, trying to find their missing fathers — Mary’s father Samuel, who went missing during a hunt, and John’s father Henry, who has been missing for years.

Though we’re only two episodes in, the prequel has introduced some unique connections to the original, particularly those that are somewhat in between the lines for fans of the flagship show. This is especially true when it comes to Mary, the young hunter that parallels her oldest son in the early days of Supernatural in so many ways.

Dean and Mary Have Been Hunters Since the Beginning

Like Dean, Mary hasn’t had the easiest upbringing. Both were raised in the life of a hunter, having it thrust upon them as early as they can remember. They were training to kill monsters before they could read. They’ve known loss and abandonment more than they’ve known their fathers, but they remain devoted children, which is why they are so determined to track down their fathers, who they believe to be in danger in the first season of their respective shows. (Though Dean arguably has it worse, as he was also forced to protect and take care of Sam before he could even take care of himself, while Mary didn’t have that same responsibility as far as we know. Mary has mentioned her late cousin Maggie in the prequel, who was like a sister to her, so it’s possible this dynamic could have been something like Dean and Sam’s as children.)

Given their similar upbringing, Dean in the early days and Mary have very similar personalities, especially when it comes to a hunt. We see this more in the second episode of The Winchesters, as Mary clashes with Carlos (Jojo Fleites) over how she handles their team of hunters, stepping up as the de facto leader with little to no consideration for the people helping her. She’s stubborn, rash, and thinks she’s always correct, not really bothering to listen to anyone else or their ideas, like Latika (Nida Khurshid) when she tries to tell Mary they aren’t hunting a mimic out in the forest. Mary rushes in without thinking too much, just preparing for every outcome she envisions — something she learned from her father so she’d never be driven away from the hunt by her emotions.

If Dean had been leading a team like this, that didn’t consist of the brother he loved more than anything else, it seems to be exactly how he would have handled it. He also began the series stubborn, hot-headed, and rash, while Sam was often slowing him down to think about what they were doing. It always seemed, at least to this writer, that Sam took after their mother, so seeing prequel Mary essentially be a version of her oldest son is quite interesting. This simple similarity also teases quite a bit of development for Mary, if the series follows the path laid out in the original, as we know that she isn’t like this by the time she is killed by Azazel or resurrected later by the Darkness.

Mary's Path Is Almost Identical to Dean's in 'Supernatural' Season 1

Likewise, the path that Mary finds herself on in The Winchesters’ first season is eerily similar to Dean’s from Supernatural’s first season. With her father missing, believed to be in danger as he sought to protect the world from the existential threat that the now-defunct Men of Letters have always handled, Mary is dragging her friends along to try to find him… and stop whatever monsters they can along the way. In the second episode, they track Samuel to a den full of zombies, where they find a clue after killing the zombies that remained after Samuel’s attack. Attached to the chest of a zombie with a knife, Mary finds a newspaper clipping that points the gang to the case they solve in Kansas. So, it seems that Samuel will continue to lead Mary and her friends down this path, pushing them toward other monsters and cases that will test their skills and traumatize them further, at least until he arrives in the form of Smallville actor Tom Welling later this season. (If you remember, John did a similar thing to Dean and Sam when they were trying to track him down in the first season of Supernatural, leaving clues behind to point them toward cases that would keep them busy and off of his tail for longer.)

It’s no secret that John and Mary weren’t great or likable people in the original series. John abused his sons, becoming an absentee father as he was lost in the grief of Mary’s death and caught up in his new life as a hunter looking for revenge on the demon that destroyed his father in his eyes. Mary died too young, then came back and wished she had stayed dead before dying again shortly thereafter. It could have been a disaster to base the prequel on these two characters, but the team behind it, including Ackles, has clearly put a lot of thought into how to get people on John and Mary’s side, even just for the prequel. Beginning the story with younger versions of them that call back to where their children started the original show, who are traumatized but not yet awful, is a well-made decision, even if the payoff over the course of the series as they grow into those terrible people will be disheartening to watch.

Altogether, the similarities between Mary and Dean are helping the prequel to shine brighter thus far. It’s giving a sense of comfort and familiarity to watch this story that resembles the search for John alone, especially because it is led by a character so comparable to Dean. But, it also is helping us to feel something different for Mary and John, as John is also reminiscent of Sam in the early days of Supernatural as well. The Winchesters as a whole is already very attached to Supernatural because of these similarities to the early seasons, which could have been lost even as a prequel. These characters feel connected to their future children, the beloved brothers that people cannot get enough of.

