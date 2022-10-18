The CW’s Supernatural prequel The Winchesters follows John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) at the start of their journey together, before their love story and long before the existence of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles, who’s also the narrator). When they cross paths, John immediately becomes intrigued by Mary and the life that she leads as a demon hunter, though she has her doubts about him, and they join forces to honor their families’ legacies while also uncovering secrets about their fathers.

During this 1-on-1 interview with Collider, Rodger talked about the thing that made him most excited and most nervous about signing on for this series, playing a character whose future he already knows, getting to meet Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who originated the role on Supernatural, what the audition process was like, his first impression of co-star Donnelly, finding the balance of Sam and Dean in his character, how John is evolving as a demon hunter as the series progresses, his reaction to Tom Welling joining the cast, which characters from the Supernatural legacy he’d most like to interact with, and what it’s like to get to tell new stories that have a familiar feel to them.

Collider: When this opportunity came your way, to play this role on this show, what were you most excited about, and what were you most nervous about with it all?

DRAKE RODGER: I feel like when I accepted the role on this show, I was most excited to play and give a little bit of context to Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s performance. I was a huge fan of the show when I was a kid. I had already seen it and was already well familiar with the characters, and was just really, really excited to be able to try to give a little bit of backstory to what I always thought of John. It was a really cool opportunity. At the same time, I think that was probably what was most nerve-wracking. It’s a big undertaking. There’s a very polarized community on John Winchester. That was the catch-22, with my most exciting thing also being the thing I was most nervous for.

Image via The CW

Is it strange to play a character when you know where and how he ends up, and you know who he ends up with? Does that make it feel like there’s a lot to live up to, in that regard, or does it also reassure you that you know where you’re eventually getting to?

RODGER: I could see it manifesting itself in that way, but for myself, I can’t say that it has. I’ve found it really, really fun. Most of the time, you create these characters, and you create all these paths and ideas of who they turn into. For me, I already get to see that, so I’m much less creating and more deconstructing, and then I add my own little creative inputs, along the way. It’s been a really, really interesting challenge, but has genuinely been an incredibly enjoyable one.

What was it like to actually meet Jeffrey Dean Morgan? Did he give you any advice or share any wisdom for playing the character, or did he just tell you to make it your own?

RODGER: That was one of the coolest experiences I’ve ever had. There have been moments, this entire journey. There have been moments where I’ve been like, “Where the hell am I right now?” One of those moments was sitting on a panel in front of 4,500 people. I was like, “Where am I right now? How is this my life?” And then, that dinner was one of them, where I was sitting there and having a conversation with Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan. They were talking, and then they both looked to me for my opinion, and it was that thing of, “Man, this is crazy.” And yeah, he definitely gave me some insight. I told him what I was doing with the character, where I wanted to go, and how I wanted to approach it, and one of the pieces of advice that I really appreciated from him was when he said, “Look, the only thing that I want from you, and the only thing I want from this cast and the entirety of what your experience is on this show, is to have fun. It’s not worth it, if it’s not for that.” Honestly, that was the advice that I took. He’s very trusting of what we wanna do with the show, and he’s very trusting of Jensen. It was more like, “Guys, sit back and enjoy it because it’s a really rare thing, and it’s really fun.”

I’m sure that it really helps Jensen Ackles is as involved as he is because, if you had been doing this show with no involvement from anyone with Supernatural, it would have been very different. You get to have him there, but at the same time, he’s putting his trust in you because you’re the one that was chosen for this role. Does that give you confidence, when you know that he believes in you?

RODGER: Oh, 100%. Yeah.

Image via The CW

What was the audition process like for this? Did it take a long time before you found out you’d get to do the role, or did you know pretty quickly?

RODGER: I think from auditioning to finding out that I’d booked the role was two and a half weeks. In that two and a half weeks, I’d gone pretty quickly to chemistry tests, and I ended up doing nine different sessions that were three hours each, with 20-some-odd Marys. It was a really amazing experience because you get to have a little bit of insight into the other side of what it is to be an actor, which is casting actors. You really get to see that, in this industry, there’s nothing personal about it. If I didn’t get the role, it was nothing personal. There’s just somebody else who has a different essence and a different vibe that they were looking for, to tell the story of that character, John. The truth is, there are a couple hundred thousand actors out there that could play the role of John Winchester, and the only difference would be that each one of them would ideally bring some little nuance that is unique to themselves. It’s up to the casting people and what nuance they want.

In testing with Meg Donnelly, what was it like the first time you met her and read with her? Did it feel like things were working, from the very beginning? Did anything shift in that dynamic, as you guys were working together?

RODGER: Meg’s a homie. That chick is awesome. I knew that pretty much immediately when we started. They’d put us in these Zoom rooms, and they would all block out their screens, after we’d do a take, and then we thought they were conferring amongst themselves, but they would just wait to see what we would do, if they weren’t talking. And Meg and I just pretty immediately started shooting the wind. Regardless of whether I booked it, or whether she booked it, or if neither of us booked it, I think her and I would’ve been friends afterwards, anyway. But she’s incredible. I knew pretty quickly. I was like, “Oh, she has what they’re looking for.” And it’s not that anybody else didn’t or wasn’t capable of playing it, but there was just something about Meg where I was like, “Ah, this feels like the vibe that they’re looking for with Mary.” Now, we’re filming our 8th episode, and it’s very evident to me, at least, but I feel it’s evident to everyone, that Meg has got the vibe.

There are a lot of elements, with a show like this, from the supernatural aspect of it, both with the original series and with the genre of this story, to the family aspect, to the romance of it, to the ensemble. You get to do some pretty cool stuff. What most appealed to you about the different elements? Aside from it being a show related to a really successful show, what are the elements that you, personally, feel most drawn to?

RODGER: If it wasn’t about character and things like that, getting to fight demons, every week, and getting to dress up in costumes, is incredible. We haven’t done one yet, but I can’t wait for the day where we get to do an episode where we wear trench coats, like the boys used to do, trying to be FBI agents and stuff. I grew up playing make-believe in my room, and that’s what I’m getting paid to do now. I get to then watch that thing that I make believe, actually come true on television. For me, that’s probably what it was. There’s endless imagination with this show. This is a show that you can do for 15 years, and every single day is good.

Image via The CW

It has that balance, for an actor, where you get to be in these crazy and wild situations, where you’re fighting demons and monsters and creatures, and doing these things you’d never do in real life, but you also have the very human relationships, and the relationship drama, to balance it out with.

RODGER: I fully, 100%, agree. That’s that’s the beauty of Supernatural. At the end of the day, it’s a love story.

What does that teach you about acting, when you have to always balance those two skills?

RODGER: I think it’s a great parallel to life, whatever it is that you’re undertaking. If you’re on a Marvel film where you’re in space, and you’re fighting aliens, that can all be so cool and life can be really, really cool, in that way. It’s awesome that you get to do all these cool stunts, but none of it means anything, if there’s no heart, and none of it means anything, if there’s no interpersonal connection between the audience and the actor. If the character that the actor is playing is not experiencing something, and we’re not experiencing it through them, then all it is, is a bunch of action and explosions on-screen, and a lot of movies and shows fall victim to that. I hope, with however many seasons we’re blessed to be able to produce, that the one thing that never leaves our show is the heart and the interpersonal connection that we can hopefully give the audience through our characters.

You’ve talked about how you’re playing this combination of Sam and Dean. Is it an even 50/50? Do you lean more towards one or the other? Do you feel like John is more like Dean, or more like Sam, or is it a combination of the two?

RODGER: Meg and I talk about this a lot, and we talk about it with (show creator) Robbie [Thompson]. It’s funny, both of our characters, in the pilot, start where Mary is Dean and John is Sam. John’s not a part of this world, and Mary is, and she’s a badass at it, but Mary’s seeking to be Sam. Mary wants out. And then, as John finds out about the supernatural, he’s seeking to be Dean. He wants to be the badass. So, it’s less about the percentages, and it’s more about how we both have both of those personalities in us. It’s where the boys got their personalities from, but it’s also constantly changing. We’re both just trying to find that perfect level of 50/50. Whether we do or don’t, I think that’s to be determined.

Image via The CW

There are the Winchesters, as far as John and his family, but we know that the Winchesters will also eventually mean John and Mary and their family. What’s it like to get to explore the building of this relationship that you know will become so important to these two, but they might not have the easiest go of it, at least initially? What are the most fun aspects of getting to explore that kind of dynamic?

RODGER: To relate it to the human experience, as I’ve grown up, my perception of love has so shifted to what it was, when I was a kid. As a kid, you think you’ll find this person that you fall in love with, and it’s easy times. You’ll get married, you’ll have kids, and you’ll grow old together. And then, you find out that there are hardships, the entire way. That’s what makes that love so beautiful and so special and so rare. You’ve prevailed against all of that hardship, and you’ve learned how to communicate and how to be each other’s teammates, through all of it. That’s the cool part for me, and that’s the part where, if we do seven or eight seasons, we can’t fall in love and have kids and get married, in the beginning. That’s the thing that’ll keep it from being redundant. We can show the real human experience of how it’s not easy to love somebody, and how it’s also not easy to love somebody when, every single day, you’re being attacked by werewolves and demons.

You’re a bit further into the season now. How do you feel that John is progressing in his abilities, as a hunter? Is he becoming more capable? Does his actual ability match how good he thinks he can be at it?

RODGER: I have intensely talked to the stunt coordinators and Robbie and the producers about how I really wanna tell, over the course of the entire show, John’s progression into being Dean. What I mean by that is I wanna show John’s progression into being a badass who can actually handle himself against demons. It’s a slow burn there. From where we started to where we’re at now, I don’t want to say too much, but he’s definitely more violent and a little bit more efficient, when it comes to murdering things.

We recently learned that Tom Welling will be playing Mary’s father, which means that you have another cast member who has had quite the longevity on the network. What was your reaction to that?

RODGER: I was ecstatic to hear about Tom Welling. The one thing that’s the throughline of whoever comes on this show is that they’re constantly trying to find the best people to bring on, and that’s exactly what they did with Tom Welling. I’ve gotten to know him a little bit now. We got to meet at Comic-Con and hang out for a little bit, and he’s just the sweetest man. I’m nothing but grateful to have him be a part of the show and to have him come on as a mentor because he has been around the block. Everything that I could possibly experience, that man has probably already experienced, so I’m very grateful.

Image via The CW

Have you thought about what he would think of John, and of John and Mary together?

RODGER: Oh, yeah, and I’m very excited to see how that plays out. It’ll be pretty fun for the fans to see a young John Winchester getting introduced to Samuel Campbell.

There has been talk about the possibility of other characters from Supernatural history appearing, as the series goes on. Is there anyone that you would personally really like to see on the show, or that you would like to have your character interact with?

RODGER: I have wanted to work with Misha [Collins], who plays Castiel, since I was a kid watching the show. So, Misha coming on, or either of the two boys, Sam and Dean, would be incredible. And Loki is always a really fun character that would be really cool to have come back. We just had Richard Speight direct episode seven, so I was in his ear, the whole time, just being like, “Come back. Don’t you miss the fun?” So, having Loki or Castiel would probably be my top two choices. And then, you’ve obviously got Rowena and Crowley. There are just so many good ones to pick from, with Supernatural.

Are you given any hints, or even any concrete ideas, about what’s to come and where you’re headed with the series? How much do you get told, versus how much do you just find out when you read a script?

RODGER: We have a production team who has said, from the beginning, that they’re trying to do something new here, so they bring us actors into the creative part of the process. Robbie will sit down with a pen and paper and say, “What do you wanna do with the character? What do you feel like your character would do next? Is there something that you wanna show, that we haven’t been showing?” He’ll sit there with a pen and paper, and he’ll just talk about ideas, all day long. And then, we’ll read the scripts and, three, four or five scripts later, they’re there. He’s been super collaborative, but we pretty much know rough outlines of everything that’s gonna happen. That way, we can work towards it. This is the first time I’ve ever worked under studios and networks, and it’s been an incredibly cool experience because everyone is so invested in the show, but those scripts change quickly. From the first one that we read to the one that we end up shooting, it’s usually night and day, but it’s actually pretty cool to see.

I love that we get to learn about and see John’s relationship with his mother, and get some insight into the role that she’s played in his life. How do you think she has most shaped who he is now?

RODGER: For John, unfortunately, the relationship with his mother left him a little bit more independent, at an early age. There’s a feeling of being alone and of wandering through this world by himself, trying to find his place. That’s shaped John, overall, to the point that he’s like, “Hey, I’m good at this thing. This is the first thing I’ve ever found that feels right.” He doesn’t have anything to bounce that off of, to say, “Hey, is this healthy?,” or “Am I going overboard with this?” He’s just head over heels. That’s probably primarily where Millie’s influence has come in, personally affecting John.

Image via The CW

What has most surprised you about working with this ensemble? You have such an interesting, unique ensemble of actors, with this little demon-hunting team that you have going. What are you learning from working with them?

RODGER: Thank you for saying that. I think what you’re feeling on screen is the fun that we’re having on set. It took Nida [Khurshid] and I 20 minutes to shoot a scene yesterday, where I had to look at her, and we couldn’t stop laughing, to the detriment of our entire crew, sitting there at the 12th hour of the day, like, “Let’s go.” Her and I just couldn’t look at each other. That’s been the fun part. There are so many personalities outside of our characters’ personalities. I’m playing John Winchester, but I’m also Drake Rodgers. I have these John Winchester traits now, that I’m basically two personalities. We have so many personalities on set because there’s our characters, and then there are all of our real-life personalities, which are so goofy that, when you’re saying all these absurd lines, and you have to say them believably, but you have to be convinced of them. It’s a recipe for disaster, but it’s also a recipe for a lot of fun.

There are definitely a lot of potential and possibilities in what you’re setting up with this, so I’m interested in seeing where it all goes.

RODGER: Good, I’m glad. That means a lot. I think that’s where our show will probably thrive, for a long time, as long as we do what we say we’re doing, which is that we’re not trying to recreate anything, we’re just trying to give context. That’s what continues to make it enjoyable. We’re telling new stories, but there’s something familiar about it. There’s something familiar about the banter and about the characters. As long as we can do that, I’m hoping that fans will share that same experience.

The Winchesters airs on Tuesday nights on The CW, and every episode will be available to stream for free on The CW App and CWTV.com.