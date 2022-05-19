Hot on the heels of its order to series announcement, we’re getting a first look photo of The CW’s Supernatural prequel, The Winchesters. The image reveals the show’s heroes, Mary and John Winchester, played by Meg Donnelly and Drake Rodger, respectively, as they head out on what we’re presuming to be a demon or monster hunting mission. In the dimly lit photo, we see John and Mary with their eyes wide and full of uncertainty staring into the darkness. The only light comes from John’s torch while Mary holds onto an unknown object - perhaps a book or a map of some sort - to guide them through their expedition. One cool thing to notice is a callback to the original series that lies within John’s clothing. Both the patriarch and his sons, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), rocked a lot of open, long sleeve button-ups of the tan and brown variety, which John is wearing in the photo. His hair is also reminiscent of Sam from the earlier seasons of Supernatural as it comes down over his forehead.

This shot is the very first closeup that we’ve seen of the heads of the Winchester family as the only other one was shared by the prequel’s co-creator and executive producer, Danneel Ackles. That image revealed the backs of a couple, presumably Mary and John, holding hands and strolling through a darkened cemetery. With the series receiving the green light to move forward, we can expect to see a lot more pictures and teasers like this one making their way to our screens soon.

The Winchesters will serve as an origin story as to how Sam and Dean’s parents, Mary and John met. The curtains will open on the series as a 19-year-old Mary Campbell is struggling with the death of someone close to her. Already involved in the biz of taking down monsters and demons, she’ll be rethinking her career choices but will be pulled right back in when her father goes missing. As for John Winchester, he’s returning from a traumatizing few years serving in the Vietnam War. Ready to get back to his life in the states, John’s cheery homecoming will turn into anything but as he begins to uncover some hard-to-believe family truths. These discoveries will lead him to crashing into Mary and putting the duo on the fast track to a life neither one expected. Telling the whole story will be Ackles’ character, Dean, who will serve as the show’s narrator.

Image via The CW

RELATED: Jensen Ackles Shares His View and Hopes for 'The Winchesters' as Part of 'Supernatural' Canon

The series was penned by Supernatural writer, Robbie Thompson, who also serves as an executive producer alongside Jensen and Daneel Ackles and Glen Winter, the latter of whom directed the pilot. As we mentioned, the upcoming days will provide more first-looks and new reveals that will hopefully feature some of the show’s other stars, Demetria McKinney, Nida Khurshi, Jojo Fleites, and Bianca Kajlich. Check out the photo below and be sure to keep your eyes peeled to Collider for more information surrounding The Winchesters.

The Winchesters: The History of Supernatural's Family of Monster Hunters

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author Britta DeVore (618 Articles Published) Britta DeVore is a TV and Movie News contributor for Collider. She has worked writing travel guides, runs her own Instagram travel page, @trektonowhere, and also works in craft beer. In her spare time, she enjoys hiking and playing drums with her bands, Kid Midnight and Watergate. More From Britta DeVore

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe