It sounds like some Supernatural fans will have their prayers answered as Jensen and Daneel Ackles, two of the minds behind the celebrated show’s prequel series, The Winchesters, are hoping to bring some familiar faces back in time to 1972. But, don’t get too excited yet. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the power couple said that they’ve discussed future possibilities with co-creator Robbie Thompson, and have agreed that “if there is any opportunity to bring anybody back from the mothership, we will absolutely do so. We will write to that.” At this moment in time, Jensen Ackles revealed that there are “names that are on that table,” and that it’s just a matter of dropping them into the storyline in a way “that makes sense.”

And we know. You’re now sitting there reading this thinking, “why shouldn’t I be excited?!” After all, this is music to any Supernatural fan’s ears after dearly missing the cast of characters from the fifteen season-running series. Here’s the pill that may be a little tough for the show’s fandom to swallow. According to Jensen Ackles, who says that he believes that “the fans will be cool” with this idea, there’s a chance that familiar faces who played the roles of “fan-favorite characters” may return, but could do so in different parts. Citing the fact that after Season 8 of Supernatural, production was forced to “[recycle] guest stars by the dozens” due to the lack of extras in Vancouver, where the show filmed, Ackles says that he feels “safe” with bringing those “fan-favorite actors” back in new ways.

Fandoms are touchy, though and we’re wondering exactly how the Supernatural superfans will deal with this shake up. While it would absolutely be exciting to see the return of our favorite stars, to the world of The Winchesters, it will definitely get some shade from those who’ve been worried about the new series keeping up with the show’s legacy and canon.

Image via The CW

RELATED:

6 Essential Episodes of 'Supernatural' to Rewatch Before 'The Winchesters'

The Winchesters will tell the meet-cute and early days of the relationship between John Winchester (Drake Rodger) and Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly), who would eventually become the parents of Supernatural’s Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Ackles). Turning the clock back all the way to 1972, audiences will watch as John returns from the Vietnam War only to question everything he thought he knew to be true about his family. As he sets out to find the truth about his father, who seemingly abandoned John and his mother when John was young, he’ll cross paths with Mary. An incredibly smart and capable young woman from a long line of demon hunters, Mary and her group, Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khurshid), introduce John to a world beyond his wildest dreams.

While the news surrounding the possible additions of returning faces to new roles may cause a mixture of feelings for those who love the original series, Daneel Ackles reminds us, “Why else do you make a show if you can’t work with your friends? If that is at all possible, it’s happening.” leading us to believe that they’ll find a way to bring all our favorites back while sticking to the universe’s canon.

Check out a trailer for The Winchesters below and check out the pilot episode when it hits The CW on October 11.