Following its debut near the end of last year, The CW's Supernatural prequel series The Winchesters has officially been cancelled after one season. The news follows not long after the show's executive producers, Jensen and Danneel Ackles, moved their first look deal from Warner Bros. Television over to Amazon.

Set in the 1970s, The Winchesters revisited the love story between Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and John Winchester (Drake Rodger), who are later married and the parents of Dean (Ackles) and Sam in Supernatural. In the prequel, Mary is a hunter of things that go bump in the night, on the search for her father, Samuel (Tom Welling). Meanwhile, John has just returned from Vietnam and is also seeking answers about his own father, Henry (Gil McKinney). After a chance encounter, John and Mary eventually join forces, alongside their friends Carlos (Jojo Fleites) and Latika (Nida Khursid). Along the way, they received help from John's mother Millie (Bianca Kaljich) and a woman named Ada (Demetria McKinney).

Though The Winchesters took care to pave its own path in Supernatural canon, it also maintained its connections to the original series thanks largely in part to several familiar guest stars along the way. The most notable was Ackles himself reprising his role. Early in the season, viewers learned that Dean was sharing the story of John and Mary. However, he wouldn't appear again until a much larger reveal at the end of the season. Other Supernatural such as Gil McKinney, Ruth Connell as Rowena, Richard Speight Jr. as Loki/The Trickster/Gabriel, Jim Beaver as Bobby, and Alexander Calvert as Jack.

How The Winchesters Season 1 End?

As the season drew to a close, some major reveals came with it. As mentioned, Dean returned, this time to right when John returned home from the war. When he did, viewers get confirmation that Dean was the one who gave John the letter. Shortly after, Bobby reprimands Dean for getting involved. It's later revealed that Dean -- post Supernatural finale -- had made his way to alternate universe in which The Winchesters takes place. It's also thanks to Jack's approval that Dean was able to shift the fate of his parents, which is quite bleak in the flagship series. The series ends with Mary planning to leave Lawrence, while John wants to continue hunting.

Kung Fu ran for a total of three seasons before the cancellation. The reboot series helmed by Supernatural alum Robbie Thompson follows Nicky Shen (Olivia Liang), a Chinese American woman who drops out of college and heads on a new journey. So, she heads to a monastery in China. When she returns home to the states, she discovers her home is running rampant with crime and corruption, and her family is at risk.

About the cancellations, The CW said: "As we re-imagine the new CW, we had to make some tough programming decisions. We thank our partners at Warner Bros. and the casts and creative teams of ‘Kung Fu’ and ‘The Winchesters’ for all their hard work, creativity and dedication."

