As we say farewell to the warmth of summer, we know the chilly days of fall are just around the corner. And, with those shorter, colder days, one thing we can look forward to is the onslaught of new programming coming our way. From Tim Burton’s take on The Addams Family’s murderous daughter in Netflix’s Wednesday to the showdown between final girl Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) and The Shape (James Jude Courtney) in David Gordon Green’s Halloween Ends, there’s plenty of spooky content to look forward to.

But, there’s one series coming to The CW that has everyone counting down the days until October — The Winchesters. The Supernatural prequel has been one of the (if not the) most highly anticipated stories we’re excited to see play out on our screens, and recently fans were treated to a new poster to further stoke the fires of expectation and excitement.

Shared to the show’s Twitter account, the caption recites an iconic quote from the original series, stating that “The #SPN Family is back in business” — a nod to the “family business” that viewers of the original production heard so much about. The poster depicts our leading couple, the young John and Mary Winchester, or rather Mary Campbell as she was known back in those days.

Played by Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, respectively, the demon hunters stand at the center of the poster only to be engulfed by the dark, long-nailed hands of an unknown entity. At the top, the tagline, “A Supernatural Love Story” is written, with all the important deets about when you can catch the demon hunting duo’s romance beginning to blossom at the bottom.

A longtime in the making, Supernatural creator Eric Kripke (The Boys) gave his blessing to Supernatural alum, Jensen Ackles and his wife Daneel Ackles to move forward with their idea for the prequel. As revealed in an informative trailer, the series will follow John and Mary from their meet-cute to their first duo demon slaying and will be set in 1972, long before their children, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Ackles) were brought onto the Earth.

The ensemble cast is set to include Bianca Kajlich, Nida Khurshid, Jojo Fleites, Bridget Regan, and Demetria McKinney. Ackles will reprise his role as Dean, but, as of right now, his part is being kept solely as the narrator. The rumor mill has been churning that Misha Collins and Ruth Connell will both come back in some facet to reprise their characters, Castiel and Rowena, respectively, with Jensen’s co-star Padalecki keeping his lips tightly sealed on whether we can expect to see him in the prequel series.

The Winchesters hits The CW on October 11. You can check out the poster below.