The Winchesters, the spinoff to the long-running CW series, Supernatural began its first season run in October 2022 and is set to wrap on March 7. The prequel series which follows the hunt for the killer Akrida while focusing on the growing love life of a young John and Mary Winchester. With the series ending soon, there has not been any news of renewal just yet. Ahead of the season finale, showrunner Robbie Thompson has spoken about the chances of getting a second season at The CW.

There has been a wave of change that has hit The CW in recent times that has put the future of a number of shows in jeopardy. Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery sold The CW to Nexstar Media Group and this meant a change in the direction the network would be taking. These are the events that have led Thompson to speak about what the future holds for The Winchesters. Per TV Line, the showrunner has revealed much uncertainty as to what happens next. “I’ve spoken a lot with our partners at Warner Bros. because, obviously, we’re not sure what’s happening,” Thompson says. “We’ve talked about places…that we may have to look to down the road [if the show is not renewed and needs a new home]. But the short-term answer is I don’t actually know and probably won’t for a little while. I can only say that, as uncertain as these times have been, our partners at The CW and Warner [Bros.], in particular, have just been really awesome to work with.”

The Winchesters isn’t the only freshman show dreading the future. The Walker prequel, Walker: Independence has equally not been renewed or canceled by the network with its showrunner, Seamus Kevin Fahey harboring hopes of renewal. The best way to earn a renewal would be to deliver a product worthy of one and that is what Thompson is focused on at the moment. “We literally just finished this episode yesterday [on Sunday],” he says. “I’m just sort of basking in that, ‘Hey, we made it to the finish line,’ and whatever happens happens. I’m hopeful that we can tell more stories.”

Image via The CW

RELATED: The Worst Thing About 'The Winchesters' Is the Underutilization of Ada

The path being towed by the new owners is centered around cutting budgets on their scripted show orders and focusing on unscripted programming with the targeting of an older demographic. However, there is cause to be hopeful as the CW has renewed All American for the 2023-24 season, the only show to receive an order so far. A reason to hope perhaps for Thompson given he has begun work on a second season. “I actually wrote the opening of Season 2, just to kind of be like, ‘Do I know where this is going?'” the showrunner revealed.

The Winchesters will air its season finale on March 7. In the meantime, check out a trailer for the series below: